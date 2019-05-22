Technology News
Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charger Duo Pad Launched in India Starting at Rs. 3,699

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo Pad is now available from Amazon.in at Rs. 5,999.

Updated: 22 May 2019 16:01 IST
Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charger Duo Pad Launched in India Starting at Rs. 3,699

Both the products will be available from Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung e-shop, and retail stores.

Highlights
  • Samsung Wireless Power Bank supports Qi charging standard
  • It has a 10,000mAh battery and comes in Silver and Pink colours
  • Wireless Charger Duo Pad comes equipped with a built-in fan

Samsung has launched a pair of wireless charging accessories in India – the Samsung Wireless Power Bank and the Wireless Charger Duo Pad. Both the wireless charging accessories are Qi certified and can be used to charge compatible smartphones and wearables like a smartwatch and wireless earbuds. The Samsung Wireless Power Bank has been priced at Rs. 3,699, while the Wireless Charger Duo Pad carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999. The two wireless charging accessories will be available from offline and online channels across the country.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch last year. The device can be used to simultaneously charge a smartwatch or a wearable like the Galaxy Buds and a smartphone simultaneously. The Samsung offering has Fast Charge 2.0 support and is claimed to charge the Galaxy S10 flagship at a 30 percent faster rate than its predecessor.

The Wireless Charger Duo Pad comes in Black and White colours and features a built-in fan to keep the charger cool in order to maintain charging efficiency. The device is compatible with a wide range of Samsung smartphones as well as other Qi-certified products like the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

The Samsung Wireless Power Bank, on the other hand, sports an aluminium build and has support for QC 2.0 standard with a maximum output of 15W. It has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh and can be used to wirelessly charge the Galaxy Watch and a phone via a Micro-USB or USB Type-C cable simultaneously.

The Wireless Charger Duo Pad is already up for purchase from Amazon.in priced at Rs. 5,999. The Samsung Wireless Power Bank and the Wireless Charger Duo Pad will be available from Amazon, Flipkart, retail stores, Samsung e-shop, and Samsung Opera House.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad
Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charger Duo Pad Launched in India Starting at Rs. 3,699
