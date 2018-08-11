Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Note 9 smartphone and Galaxy Watch wearable at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York earlier this week. To complement the wireless charging capabilities of both these devices, the South Korean giant also announced the Wireless Charger Duo, a charging pad that enables the user to charge both of them simultaneously, whilst also being able to use the phone in its inclined dock. The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo has now been listed in the US, just after Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders went live. The charging accessory has been made available in Black and White colour variants, and is said to ship within 7 to 10 business days.

According to the two listings on Samsung US' official website, the Wireless Charger Duo, equipped with Qi charging technology, has been priced at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 8,300). The accessory has two wireless charging pads, one with a stand for smartphones and the other flat one for smartwatches. There are two LED indicators on the front to show charging status for both devices.

The Wireless Charger Duo is compatible with most Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and even with other Qi-enabled phones like the current-gen iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. In terms of wearables, the charger is compatible the Gear S3, Gear Sport, and Galaxy Watch. It comes with support for up to 7.5W Fast Charge wireless charging output, and has a built-in fan to keep the charger cool for efficient charging speeds.

To recall, both the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch will be made available in the US starting August 24. The flagship phablet is now up for pre-orders as an unlocked version or under contract from mobile carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Xfinity. The base 128GB storage variant is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 69,000), while the one with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage comes in at a cool $1,249 (about Rs. 86,300).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.