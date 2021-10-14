Samsung W22 5G has been launched in China as a custom version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new Samsung phone, which is a successor to last year's Samsung W21 5G, comes bundled with an S Pen and is specifically designed for the Chinese market. Although the hardware of the Samsung W22 5G is quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it includes some software-level tweaks including distinct themes and wallpapers as well as a slightly different design with a Black-Gold colour scheme to provide a different experience. Samsung W22 5G also lacks Google Mobile Services and the company's ‘Galaxy' branding.

Samsung W22 5G price, availability

Samsung W22 5G price has been set at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,98,800) for the 16GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in a Phantom Black colour along with a textured gold hinge. It is available for pre-orders in China, with shipments starting October 22.

Alongside Samsung W22 5G, the company is also selling the regular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the Chinese market with a price tag of CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,75,300) for the lone 12GB + 512GB storage configuration. The original model, however, doesn't include the custom changes that are available on the new W-series phone.

Last year, Samsung W21 5G was launched in China at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,33,900).

Samsung W22 5G specifications

Specifications-wise, Samsung W22 5G is quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The phone features a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) resolution and a 6.2-inch cover display with an HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) resolution. The foldable display also includes S Pen support. Samsung W22 5G is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, Samsung W22 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses 12-megapixel sensors along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera available on top of the cover and a 4-megapixel under-display selfie camera is featured on the foldable display.

Samsung W22 5G supports an array of connectivity options that include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB), and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,400mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 158.2x67.1x16mm when folded and 158.2x128.1x6.4mm when unfolded. It weighs 288 grams.

