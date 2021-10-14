Technology News
loading

Samsung W22 5G Foldable Phone With S Pen Integration Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung W22 5G price is set at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,98,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 October 2021 10:59 IST
Samsung W22 5G Foldable Phone With S Pen Integration Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung W22 5G will go on sale in China later this month

Highlights
  • Samsung W22 5G comes as a successor to last year’s Samsung W21 5G
  • The new Samsung phone has a similar hardware of the Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Samsung W22 5G comes with 16GB of RAM

Samsung W22 5G has been launched in China as a custom version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new Samsung phone, which is a successor to last year's Samsung W21 5G, comes bundled with an S Pen and is specifically designed for the Chinese market. Although the hardware of the Samsung W22 5G is quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it includes some software-level tweaks including distinct themes and wallpapers as well as a slightly different design with a Black-Gold colour scheme to provide a different experience. Samsung W22 5G also lacks Google Mobile Services and the company's ‘Galaxy' branding.

Samsung W22 5G price, availability

Samsung W22 5G price has been set at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,98,800) for the 16GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in a Phantom Black colour along with a textured gold hinge. It is available for pre-orders in China, with shipments starting October 22.

Alongside Samsung W22 5G, the company is also selling the regular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the Chinese market with a price tag of CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,75,300) for the lone 12GB + 512GB storage configuration. The original model, however, doesn't include the custom changes that are available on the new W-series phone.

Last year, Samsung W21 5G was launched in China at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,33,900).

Samsung W22 5G specifications

Specifications-wise, Samsung W22 5G is quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The phone features a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) resolution and a 6.2-inch cover display with an HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) resolution. The foldable display also includes S Pen support. Samsung W22 5G is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, Samsung W22 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses 12-megapixel sensors along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera available on top of the cover and a 4-megapixel under-display selfie camera is featured on the foldable display.

Samsung W22 5G supports an array of connectivity options that include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB), and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,400mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 158.2x67.1x16mm when folded and 158.2x128.1x6.4mm when unfolded. It weighs 288 grams.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung W22 5G

Samsung W22 5G

Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung W22 5G Price, Samsung W22 5G Specifications, Samsung W22 5G, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Exploring Health Features for AirPods to Help Take Temperature, Monitor Posture: Report
FIFA Wants Over $1 Billion From EA Sports Every Four Years to License Its Name: Report
Samsung W22 5G Foldable Phone With S Pen Integration Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  2. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  5. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  6. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Continues: Best Tech Deals Today
  8. Realme UI 3.0, Based on Android 12, Brings Several Customisation Features
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Nokia G300 Offers 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras in Budget Segment
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Warns of Cybercrime Risks if EU Forces It to Allow Others' Software
  2. This Bipedal Robot Can Walk, Fly, or Even Ride a Skateboard
  3. Cryptocurrency: US Becomes Largest Bitcoin Mining Centre After China Crackdown
  4. Facebook to Change Rules on Attacking Public Figures on Its Platforms
  5. iQoo Z5x Launch Date Set for October 20, Will Come With a 5,000mAh Battery
  6. FIFA Wants Over $1 Billion From EA Sports Every Four Years to License Its Name: Report
  7. Samsung W22 5G Foldable Phone With S Pen Integration Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Exploring Health Features for AirPods to Help Take Temperature, Monitor Posture: Report
  9. Blue Origin New Shepard Launch: Star Trek Icon William Shatner Becomes World’s Oldest Space Traveller
  10. India Has Highest Number of Cryptocurrency Owners in the World at Over 10 Crore: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com