Samsung W21 5G, a slightly tweaked version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, has been launched in China. The phone comes with the same design and overall aesthetics as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but with a couple of minor differences. The Samsung W21 5G does not carry the ‘Galaxy' branding and it comes in a single colour option. The back panel design is different as well with vertical lines running from top to bottom.

Samsung W21 5G price

The Samsung W21 5G is priced at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2.23 lakh) for the lone 12GB + 512GB variant. It is offered in a gold colour option and is currently up for pre-orders in China with the second round of pre-booking starting on November 11. The phone will start shipping from November 27.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also available in China and is priced at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1.89 lakh) for the same configuration as the Samsung W21 5G.

As of now, there is no information if the Samsung W21 5G will be released in international markets, including India.

Samsung W21 5G specifications

The Samsung W21 5G carries pretty much the same specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with some differences. The phone now gets two regular SIM slots instead of the SIM + eSIM configuration of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Samsung W21 5G features a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,768x2,208 pixels) foldable, Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate. When it is folded, there is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 816x2,260 pixels resolution on the cover. The Samsung W21 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The phone comes with the same triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which includes 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the cover screen, as well as the main display.

The Samsung W21 5G comes with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an RGB sensor.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Samsung W21 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging, 11W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. The report states that the Samsung W21 5G is taller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

