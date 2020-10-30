Technology News
Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on November 4; TENAA Listing Hints Specifications

Samsung W21 5G is expected to be identical to the already launched Galaxy Z Fold 2.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 October 2020 14:48 IST
Samsung W21 5G launch event will begin at 5.30pm local time (3pm IST)

Photo Credit: Weibo/ HPP Good

Samsung W21 5G launch event will begin at 5.30pm local time (3pm IST)

Highlights
  • Samsung W21 5G is tipped to pack a dual cell battery
  • The foldable phone expected to have 12-megapixel triple rear cameras
  • Samsung W21 5G is reported to be powered by Snapdragon 865+SoC

Samsung W21 5G foldable phone is reportedly launching in China on November 4. The smartphone is identical to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched in China earlier. The notable difference between the two phones is that the W21 5G is tied with China Telecom carrier for 5G connectivity. Last year, the company launched Samsung W20 5G in a similar manner. Samsung W20 5G is a 5G-ready version of Galaxy Fold powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Samsung W21 5G was also spotted on TENAA recently, offering a glimpse into its possible key specifications.

Samsung W21 5G launch date

A tipster posted the launch poster of Samsung W21 5G on Weibo, revealing the launch date. The poster suggests that the foldable phone will launch in China on November 4. The launch event is slated to begin at 5.30pm local time (3pm IST). GizmoChina was the first to report on this development. There is no clarity on what the phone will be priced at, however, it is confirmed that Samsung W21 5G is tied to the China Telecom carrier. Samsung W21 5G is likely identical to the already launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung W21 5G specifications (expected)

The foldable phone was also spotted on TENAA with model number SM-W2021. It is listed to feature a 7.53-inch (1,768x2,208 pixels) display. There is also a 6.23-inch (816x2,260 pixels) cover display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

On the back, Samsung W21 5G may carry a triple camera setup with three 12-megapixel sensors. It could also sport a 12-megapixel selfie snapper at the front. The phone is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and may pack a dual-cell battery (2,090mAh + 2,160mAh). The TENAA listing suggests that the foldable phone weighs 288 grams and measures 128.2x159.2x6.2mm.

Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on November 4; TENAA Listing Hints Specifications
