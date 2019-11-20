Samsung has launched a new foldable phone in China that goes by the name Samsung W20 5G. Technically, the Samsung W20 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the Galaxy Fold, but comes with a few tweaks such as 5G support and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The company has slightly tweaked the design of the Galaxy Fold and has given it a new paintjob to give the Samsung W20 5G a distinct identity, but the rest of the internal specifications remain the same as the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung W20 price in China, availability

The South Korean electronics giant is yet to reveal the price of its latest foldable phone, the Samsung W20 5G, but if the phone's international pricing is anything to go by, it might be priced around CNY 17,000 (roughly Rs. 1,73,000) in China. Pricing of the phone will be revealed when the Samsung W20 5G goes up for sale in China in December. Moreover, Samsung is yet to detail the availability of its latest foldable phone in other markets outside China.

Samsung W20 5G specifications

The Samsung W20 5G has two displays – a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED cover display with an HD+ (840x1960 pixels) resolutions and 21:9 aspect ratio, and flexible 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED display inside with QXGA+ (1536x2152 pixels) resolution and 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

Samsung W20 5G supports wireless charging as well as Wireless PowerShare for reverse charging

The W20 5G runs Android 9 Pie with a redesigned One UI skin on top to for app scaling and to support the app continuity feature. Samsung W20 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage without the facility to further expand it via a microSD card.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Samsung W20 5G also packs a triple rear camera setup, two selfie cameras on the cover display, and a single selfie shooter above the cover display. The triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, assisted by a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with OIS and variable f/1.5 to f/2.4 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 2X optical zoom support.

The dual-camera setup above the flexible display includes a 10-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and 85-degree field of view. On the front sits a 10-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens and 80-degree field of view. The Samsung W20 5G also features AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

As for the design tweaks, the edges of the Samsung W20 5G appear flat compared to the rounded edges on the Galaxy Fold. Moreover, the Samsung W20 5G comes in a single pearl white finish, while the Galaxy Fold is available in Space Silver and Cosmos Black colour options. Connectivity options on the Samsung W20 5G include 5G courtesy of the Snapdragon x50 modem, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The sensor array aboard the foldable phone includes an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, geomagnetic, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint, and proximity sensor. The Samsung W20 5G packs two batteries with a net 4235mAh capacity and it supports wireless charging as well, in addition to Wireless PowerShare for reverse charging a phone or accessory like the Galaxy Buds.