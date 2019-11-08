Technology News
Samsung W20 5G Foldable Phone Launch Date Tipped for November 19, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G Variant

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold 4G variant in China today.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 18:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ MMDJ_

Samsung Galaxy Fold has a small secondary display when folded

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy W20 5G launch date tipped in leaked poster
  • It is also expected to be the rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G variant
  • There is no official word from Samsung as of yet

Samsung W20 5G foldable smartphone is now tipped to launch in China on November 19. A poster has leaked online, suggesting the launch date, days after the foldable phone was reported to launch this month. The Samsung W20 5G foldable smartphone is pegged to be nothing but the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. In China, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4G variant was launched today, and the 5G variant is now allegedly arriving as the s Samsung W20 5G foldable smartphone.

Tipster MMDJ has tweeted a launch poster of the Samsung W20 5G. The poster suggests that the phone will launch in China on November 19, and it shows a foldable phone that is similar in design as the Samsung Galaxy Fold. This refutes previous reports of a flip-like design, synonymous to Samsung's old W-series. Furthermore, the tipster notes in one of the replies that the Samsung W20 5G foldable phone is nothing but the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G variant, as the 5G variant was not launched in China today.

After initial hiccups, Samsung restarted the global rollout of the Samsung Galaxy Fold in major markets. It launched the 4G variant of the phone in China today, and the 5G variant is now allegedly expected to arrive on November 19. Of course, the legitimacy of this leak cannot be ascertained, and we recommend you to take it lightly. It could still be possible that Samsung launches a flip-phone like foldable Samsung Galaxy W20 5G in China – its second foldable phone this year. Or, it could just be the Galaxy Fold 5G variant with another name attached to it.

Comments

Samsung W20 5G, Samsung W20 5G Launch, Samsung W20 5G foldable phone, Samsung
