Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung, Vivo See Strong Growth; Apple Smartphone Shipments Dip in Q1 2021: Strategy Analytics

Samsung, Vivo See Strong Growth; Apple Smartphone Shipments Dip in Q1 2021: Strategy Analytics

Samsung shipped 17 million units in Q1 2021, seeing a growth of 79 percent.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2021 13:10 IST
Samsung, Vivo See Strong Growth; Apple Smartphone Shipments Dip in Q1 2021: Strategy Analytics

Global 5G smartphone shipments grew a healthy 6 percent quarter-on-quarter

Highlights
  • Xiaomi held the fifth position with 16.6 million shipments
  • Vivo shipments grew 62 percent quarter-on-quarter
  • Apple led the pack with a total of 40.4 million shipments

Strategy Analytics has released its first quarter report for global 5G smartphone shipments. Samsung and Vivo saw the highest gains in the last quarter. Samsung shipped 17 million units in Q1 2021, compared to 9.5 million shipments in the last quarter of 2020, seeing a growth of 79 percent. This is likely due to the launch of the Galaxy S21 series early in January. Even Vivo's global 5G shipments totalled at 19.4 million, seeing a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 62 percent.

While Samsung and Vivo were the fastest growing 5G smartphone vendors in Q1 2021, Apple still led the pack with a total of 40.4 million shipments, Strategy Analytics reports. In comparison to the last quarter, wherein it shipped 52.2 million smartphones, Apple shipments declined by 23 percent. Just below Apple was Oppo with 21.5 million shipments in the first quarter, seeing a growth of 55 percent. Vivo and Samsung take the third and fourth position, respectively. Xiaomi comes in the fifth position with 16.6 million with 41 percent growth. Apple is the only vendor in the top five that saw a decline in growth.

Strategy Analytics says that Samsung is performing well with its new 5G models — Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G — in South Korea, North America, and parts of Europe. Vivo's shipments were driven by iQoo U3 5G and iQoo U7 5G smartphones in China and Europe regions.

Ken Hyers, Director, Strategy Analytics, said in a statement, “Global 5G smartphone shipments grew a healthy 6 percent QoQ and hit a record 136 million units during the first quarter of 2021. Demand for 5G smartphones remains very strong, particularly in China, United States, and Western Europe. We forecast global 5G smartphone shipments to reach a record 624 million units for the full-year 2021, soaring from 269 million in full-year 2020.”

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Strategy Analytics, Samsung, Vivo, Apple, Oppo, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Spotify Acquires Podz to Improve Podcast Discovery on Its Platform

Related Stories

Samsung, Vivo See Strong Growth; Apple Smartphone Shipments Dip in Q1 2021: Strategy Analytics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  6. Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS
  7. You Can Now Book Your COVID-19 Vaccine Via Paytm, Eka Care Apps
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  10. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung, Vivo See Strong Growth; Apple Smartphone Shipments Dip in Q1 2021: Strategy Analytics
  2. Spotify Acquires Podz to Improve Podcast Discovery on Its Platform
  3. China New Energy Vehicle Sales to Grow Over 40 Percent per Year in Next 5 Years: Industry Body
  4. Luca Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  5. Apple Awards Grants Worth $5 Million for Computer Chip Courses to Historically Black Schools
  6. Samsung Galaxy A02 India Launch Expected Soon as Production Kicks Off at Noida Facility: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With Octa-Core SoCs, 8-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Pacific Undersea Cable Project Said to Sink After US Warns Against Chinese Participation
  9. Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter
  10. Paytm, Eka Care Enable Booking CoWIN Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccination
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com