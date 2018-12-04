NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung, Verizon to Launch 5G Smartphone in First Half of 2019

, 04 December 2018
Samsung, Verizon to Launch 5G Smartphone in First Half of 2019

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Highlights

  • The two companies are set to unveil a proof of concept
  • The announcement will be made at Qualcomm's event in Hawaii this week
  • Samsung has partnered with Verizon on its 5G offering since early 2018

US telecom carrier Verizon and Samsung have announced to jointly launch one of the first commercial 5G smartphones in the US in the first half of 2019.

The two companies are set to unveil a proof of concept, powered by the upcoming flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem and antenna modules, at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui, Hawaii, this week.

"5G will usher in a new era of mobile connectivity, allowing people to connect to data, experiences and other in ways never thought possible," said Brian Higgins, Vice President, Wireless Device and Product Marketing at Verizon.

"Together, Samsung and Verizon have made huge gains in bringing 5G commercial services to consumers in several cities. Now, we are partnering to create a smartphone to put the power of 5G in the palm of your hand," he added.

5G mobility service will provide massive bandwidth, greater opportunities for connectivity and improved network reliability.

When fully implemented, it will offer capacity and download speed many times faster than today's 4G LTE network. Along with network latency that is faster than the blink of an eye.

"We're proud to work alongside innovative partners like Verizon and Qualcomm Technologies to deliver a smartphone that will fundamentally transform how people work and play," said Justin Denison, Senior Vice President, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America.

Samsung, which is set to launch world's first foldable smartphone early 2019, has partnered with Verizon on its 5G Home offering since the beginning of 2018.

Comments

