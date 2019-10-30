Technology News
Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Beta Device Lockout Issue, Starts Rolling Out November Security Patch: Report

The fix, however, won’t work for Galaxy S10 users who are already locked out.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 18:49 IST
The Galaxy S10 has received the November security patch in Switzerland only

Highlights
  • November security patch for Galaxy Note 10 is available in Switzerland
  • The updates don’t bring new features to the Galaxy S10 or Note 10
  • There is no word when the global rollout of the updates will begins

Samsung Galaxy S10 users running the beta build of One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 recently started experiencing a serious issue when they were locked out of their device, and it simply refused to accept any form of password or biometric input. Samsung has taken cognisance of the problem and has reportedly begun the rollout of a corrective update to fix the issue. Additionally, the company has also started rolling out the November Android security patch for two of its latest flagships – the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10.

It was reported a day ago that some Galaxy S10 users who were testing the One UI 2.0 beta based on Android 10 were getting locked out, and even the Remote Unlock feature is proving to be ineffective. Samsung has apparently heard the complaints of affected users and reportedly released an update to fix the issue. As per a report from SamMobile, Samsung has rolled out a new beta update for Galaxy S10 users that carries the build number G970FXXU3ZSL. The update, which is 135MB in size, has been released in India and Germany so far and will soon reach users in all regions where the One UI 2.0 beta programme was underway.

However, the update won't fix the issue for Galaxy S10 users who are already locked out, since installing the update would require them to unlock the device in the first place. The only solution for such users is to revert back to Android Pie by using the Samsung Smart Switch tool, set up their phone anew without any password and then install the One UI 2.0 beta based on Android 10 again.

Additionally, Samsung has reportedly begun the rollout of a new update for the Galaxy S10 trio in Switzerland that brings the November security, but no additional features. The smartphone maker has released a new update for the Galaxy Note 10 duo as well, which also brings the November security patch, says a SamMobile report. If you currently own a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 series phone, you can check for the new update by following this path: Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, One UI 2, Android 10
