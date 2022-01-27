Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed. This will be the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event this year and it will be livestreamed via Samsung's official channels. Exact details about what Samsung is unveiling in the event are yet to be officially revealed. But the company has announced the launch of next-generation Galaxy S devices, likely to be called the Galaxy S22. The upcoming lineup is said to include three models — Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung shared an invitation for its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2022 event on January 25. The event poster is seen with the tagline: “The Epic Standard”. The company says that the event will "set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created".

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 time, livestream details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 8.30pm IST (10.00am ET) on February 9. The event will be livestreamed via its Newsroom site. The date previously appeared as a part of some rumours.

Samsung is expected to announce the 2022 Galaxy S phone series, which will likely be called the Galaxy S22, at the event. It has recently teased the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, saying it would be the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S-series offering the company has launched till date.

As mentioned, the upcoming Samsung flagship lineup is tipped to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 variant, alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. The upcoming smartphones are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chips under the hood, based on the region they will launch in. Galaxy S22 series could pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and North and South America. The smartphones are tipped to come with Exynos 2200 SoC in Europe. Samsung Galaxy S22 models are said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come with an S Pen.

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup during the event. The upcoming tablet series is expected to include Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets. The upcoming tablets are said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

