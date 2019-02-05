NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung to Launch Four Galaxy A-series Smartphones in India in H1 2019: Report

05 February 2019
Samsung to Launch Four Galaxy A-series Smartphones in India in H1 2019: Report

The upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones will reportedly pack 4,000 mAh battery and AMOLED screens

Highlights

  • Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 are in the pipeline
  • The Galaxy A10 will reportedly start at Rs. 8,490 in India
  • The upcoming smartphones are said to be running on Android Pie

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones have been making rounds of the rumour mill lately, and now as per an alleged new rumour, the South Korean tech giant is preparing to launch four Galaxy A-series phones in India. The company is reportedly gearing up to bring the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 to India at some point in the first half of 2019. The upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones are tipped to sport an AMOLED display and will reportedly start at Rs. 8,490 in the Indian market. 

The latest rumour, which comes courtesy of MySmartPrice, claims that Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and the Galaxy A30 in the Indian market. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has further revealed that in addition to the aforementioned trio, Samsung will reportedly also bring the Galaxy A50 to the country following its global launch. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A-series offerings are said to be targeted at the offline smartphone market, unlike the Galaxy M-series smartphones that are exclusive to the online sales channel. The four Galaxy A-series smartphones are rumoured to hit the Indian market at some point during the first half of this year, however, there is no word from Samsung as to when these smartphones will be unveiled.

The report further notes that the four upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones will feature AMOLED displays and will start at Rs. 8,490. As far as the battery capacity goes, the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and the Galaxy A30 are expected to come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. A previous leak, which surfaced earlier this year, revealed that the Galaxy A50 will also sport a 4,000mAh battery.

Among other specifications, the Galaxy A10 is tipped to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor and as per an alleged Geekbench listing, it will be powered by the octa-core Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. It is also said to be running on Android 9 Pie. The Galaxy A30 was also previously spotted on Geekbench packing the Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and running Android 9 Pie. 

Coming to the Galaxy A50, it has reportedly received the Bluetooth SIG certification and is expected to be unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2019. The Galaxy A50 will reportedly feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. It will also pack an Infinity-V display, a triple rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor. Other rumoured specifications of the Galaxy A50 include Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

