Technology News
loading

Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store

The three months ended December are expected to mark the Samsung's fifth year-on-year decline in quarterly profit.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 15:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store

Samsung flagged last week what it said would be a more difficult global economy this year

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to suffer its biggest annual profit drop in a decade
  • It is set to post a 40 percent slump in profit to KRW 6.48 trilllion
  • Investors are counting on an expected uptick in the memory-chip market

With Samsung Electronics expected to suffer its biggest annual profit drop in at least a decade, investors are counting on an expected uptick in the memory-chip market to cure the tech giant's ills this year.

When it issues preliminary fourth-quarter results on January 8, the world's top maker of memory chips used in smartphones, laptops and servers is set to post a 40 percent slump in operating profit to KRW 6.48 trillion ($5.56 billion), according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted towards more consistently accurate analysts.

The three months ended December are expected to mark the South Korean firm's fifth year-on-year decline in quarterly profit, ending a year marred by bloated stockpiles of chips that squeezed prices, and the US-China trade war that roiled global supply chains and prospects for consumer demand.

With 2018 having been a record year for earnings, last year's slump likely means Samsung posted its biggest percentage drop in annual profit in at least a decade.

But with the United States suspending planned December tariffs on Chinese goods, including mobile phones and laptops, concerns about demand have eased as optimism for the rollout of new 5G networks around the world has grown.

"We expect overall market recovery in the first quarter of 2020," said Michael Yang, a director at IHS Markit. "Both solid demand forecast from the server/hyperscale (infrastructure) customers and optimism around 5G smartphone adoption are the drivers for growth."

Reflecting that mood, analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate expect Samsung's annual profit to surge nearly 40 percent in 2020. The company itself doesn't typically issue full-year earnings estimates.

Despite 2019's tough times for the world of chips, Samsung still generated half of its January-September profit from the business. That core strength, along with optimism for 2020, helped Samsung's shares ride out weak earnings to end last year with a 44 percent gain, compared with an 8 percent rise for the Seoul benchmark index.

Still, many industry experts remain cautious about the strength of recovery this year.

"The chip market will rebound in 2020 from a low base last year, but it is premature to expect a boom (like that) seen in 2017," said Park Jun-hong, a director at S&P Global Ratings.

Samsung, also the world's leading maker of mobile phones, TVs and displays, itself echoes that caution. It flagged last week what it said would be a more difficult global economy this year, hurt by rising political uncertainty and a possible slump in consumption.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung
Jamtara Trailer: It’s Cops vs Boys in Netflix’s Next Indian Series

Related Stories

Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  3. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  4. Realme 5i to Launch in India on January 9, Flipkart Teaser Goes Live
  5. NASA Loses Contact With Satellite Meant to Study Distant Planets
  6. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Amazon India, Future Group Announce Long-Term Distribution Agreement
  9. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  10. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store
  2. Jamtara Trailer: It’s Cops vs Boys in Netflix’s Next Indian Series
  3. LG G9 ThinQ Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack
  4. Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report
  5. Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Roasts Apple, Netflix, Others — and Promotes His Own Netflix Show
  6. CES 2020: Bosch Unveils Smart Virtual Sun Visor for Cars at Tech Show
  7. Samsung at CES 2020: Bezel-Less Q950TS TV, New Odyssey Gaming Monitors Launched
  8. Amazon India, Future Group Announce Long-Term Distribution Agreement
  9. Acer at CES 2020: Spin 5, TravelMate P6 Notebooks, Predator Gaming Monitors, Portable Projector Launched
  10. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.