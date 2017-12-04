Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung to Chase Big M&A Deals on Three Fronts, Says Strategy Chief

 
04 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung to Chase Big M&A Deals on Three Fronts, Says Strategy Chief

Samsung Electronics' $8 billion purchase of automotive and audio electronics company Harman has given the technology conglomerate confidence to chase more big deals, its strategy chief said on Friday.

Young Sohn, the South Korean company's Silicon Valley-based president and chief strategy officer, said he was keen for world's top maker of memory chips, smartphones and televisions to expand in automotive markets, digital health and industrial automation.

Samsung, which this year surpassed Intel to become the world's biggest semiconductors manufacturer, has signalled its appetite for dealmaking over the past year, saying it was seeking businesses to build software and services to further differentiate its products.

However, it has provided few details on sectors it is targeting in its push for mergers and acquisitions.

"We are committed to using M&A as our tool, (and) I think the Harmon acquisition helped us to have more confidence," Sohn told Reuters on the sidelines of the Slush tech startup festival in Helsinki.

"I believe we can do lot more going forward."

Sohn appeared to dismiss the potential for Samsung to take part in further consolidation in semiconductors or the smartphone markets, where it is also a leading player, suggesting the company is focused on organic growth strategies in these areas.

In September Sohn said Samsung aimed to become a major player in autonomous driving, building on its acquisition of auto parts supplier Harman and its pole position in mobile communications markets.

Asked to spell out Samsung's potential dealmaking priorities for 2018, he said the company would continue to invest in expanding its automotive business.

Another category he singled out as "an area of opportunity" was digital health, specifically preventive health and related technologies.

Finally, in business software, he said Samsung is looking at companies in the areas of industrial internet, automation, networking, data transmission and security.

"We are a very careful and conservative company, so we will do it where it makes sense," Sohn said, adding that it would also look for smaller bolt-on technology deals.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Harman Kardon, Home Entertainment, Laptops, Mobiles, PC, Samsung, Young Sohn
Freedom 251 Maker Resurfaces, Still Upbeat on Delivering Handsets
UK Cyber Agency Targets Kaspersky in Warning on Russian Software
Samsung to Chase Big M&A Deals on Three Fronts, Says Strategy Chief
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Seasons best deals
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 5A in India, Google's Data Saving App, and More News This Week
  2. Airtel Now Offers 'Unlimited Calls', 1GB Data for 28 Days at Rs. 199
  3. Freedom 251 Maker Resurfaces, Still Upbeat on Delivering Handsets
  4. Micromax Bharat 5 Launch, Airtel's New Recharge Packs, More: 360 Daily
  5. Redmi 5A vs Bharat 5 vs Nokia 2: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 5A With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  7. The SMS Turns 25 Years Old Today
  8. The Best Web Browsers You Can Use on Android Right Now
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A First Impressions
  10. Honor 7X to Go on Sale in India on December 7, via Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.