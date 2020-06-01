Technology News
loading

Samsung to Add New Memory Chip Line in South Korea as COVID-19 Boosts Demand

Samsung said the additional capacity will also help meet demand for 5G smartphones and other devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2020 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung to Add New Memory Chip Line in South Korea as COVID-19 Boosts Demand

Samsung is also expanding its second Xian plant in China

Highlights
  • Samsung is also expanding its second Xian plant in China
  • South Korea's chip exports for May rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier
  • Samsung is targeting H2 2022 to mass produce the chips on new line

Samsung Electronics said on Monday it has begun construction of a new domestic production line for NAND flash memory chips, betting on demand for personal computers and servers as the coronavirus prompts more people to work from home. The world's largest memory chip maker is targeting the second half of next year to mass produce the chips, used for storage, on the added line in its plant in Pyeongtaek city, which is within a two-hour drive from the capital Seoul.

Samsung said the additional capacity will also help meet demand for 5G smartphones and other devices, despite recent delays in deployments of 5G networks in Europe and other countries due to the health crisis.

While the company did not disclose the investment amount, analysts said the range of investment would be between KRW 7 trillion (roughly Rs. 42,956 crores) and KRW 8 trillion (roughly Rs. 49,092 crores).

Samsung is also expanding its second Xian plant in China with an additional line, slated for production in the first half of next year.

South Korea's chip exports for May rose 7.1 percetn from a year earlier, as working from home trends and online classes boosted demand for servers and PCs, and Chinese PC makers recovered production, driving up chip prices, according to a trade ministry statement on Monday.

"Data server customers will likely continue to invest in beef up their infrastructure to demand drawn from customers' increased online activities," said Eo Kyu-jin, an analyst at DB Financial Investment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, PC, 5G, Chip Maker
Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India Amidst Anti-China Sentiment
Russia Applauds SpaceX Launch but Calls Trump's Reaction 'Hysteria'

Related Stories

Samsung to Add New Memory Chip Line in South Korea as COVID-19 Boosts Demand
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  2. Mitron App, the TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Major Vulnerability
  3. RedmiBook 13 Tipped to Launch in India on June 11
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
  7. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  8. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 India Launch Set for June 2
  9. Choked, Dark, 13 Reasons Why, M:I Fallout, and More on Netflix in May
  10. Tata Sky HD+ Upgrade Price Reduced to Rs. 5,999 for Existing Subscribers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Launching in India Soon, Price Revealed by Company Website
  2. 10-Digit Mobile Numbers to Continue, No Shift to 11 Digits: TRAI
  3. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 251 Data Pack in Select Circles, Offers 50GB Data for 28 Days
  4. Russia Applauds SpaceX Launch but Calls Trump's Reaction 'Hysteria'
  5. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India Amidst Anti-China Sentiment
  6. Samsung to Add New Memory Chip Line in South Korea as COVID-19 Boosts Demand
  7. Why Is Vikings Censored on Netflix in India?
  8. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again: All You Need to Know
  9. RedmiBook 13 Tipped to Launch in India on June 11, May Be Released Under Xiaomi’s Mi Brand
  10. Google Stands in Support of Racial Equality: Sundar Pichai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com