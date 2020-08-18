Technology News
Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices: Complete List

Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup will be the first to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 August 2020 12:21 IST
Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices: Complete List

This policy will be standard for all future Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z and Galaxy Tab S devices

Samsung has promised three generations of Android OS updates for close to 40 devices in its portfolio. Earlier, Samsung had confirmed only Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices as eligible for this new policy, but has now shared an extensive list of phones eligible for the updates. Besides the devices on the list, this policy will be standard for all future Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy Tab S series devices, and will also apply to select Galaxy A series devices. Samsung also announced that Galaxy S20 lineup will be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year.

Samsung expressed its commitment to support users in enjoying the latest mobile experiences while using the company's devices. Earlier this month, Samsung had announced in its Galaxy Unpacked event that Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices would receive three generation of Android OS updates. Now, it has announced a list of 38 Samsung Galaxy devices that would qualify as well. This is significant as it earlier offered only two years of updates on its phones.

The devices eligible for the three generations of updates as announced by Samsung are:

Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said that the company was working on bringing secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already people's hands.

“By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available,” Yoon said.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

