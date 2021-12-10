Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Colour Options, Configurations Leak; Galaxy Tab A8 Renders Also Surface

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are tipped to feature 8GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 December 2021 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6-inch screen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to only offer the Dark Gray colour op
  • Other Galaxy Tab S8 series models said to come in Dark Gray, Silver colou
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is believed to feature the Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC

Samsung is believed to working on two sets of tablets – Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab A8. These tablets are expected to be officially announced anytime during this month. A recent leak by a tipster has suggested the memory, storage, and colour options that might be available when the Galaxy Tab S8 series is eventually launched. Alongside, the tipster has also shared leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021). Previously, renders of the Galaxy Tab S8 series had surfaced, showcasing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra featuring two selfie cameras and a symmetrical bezel design.

On Thursday, tipster Snoopy tweeted the alleged configurations and colour options of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The tweet mentions that the base Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Samsung is said to be offering both Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants for these tablets. It is also supposed to offer Dark Gray and Silver colour options. The base Galaxy Tab S8 tablet is tipped to have an 11-inch display, whereas Galaxy Tab S8+ is said to feature a 12.4-inch screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is believed to be equipped with a 14.6-inch display. It is tipped to offer Wi-Fi and 5G variants with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, the Galaxy S8 Ultra tablet with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is expected to launch with only the 5G version. This tablet is believed to only offer the Dark Gray colour option.

In another tweet, Snoopy shared alleged press renders of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021). These images depict the supposed Grey and Silver colour options that might be available at launch. According to past leaks, Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) is believed to feature a 10.5-inch display. It is rumoured to be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC. Its supposed 7,040mAh battery is claimed to support up to 15W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021
Facebook Rolls Out ‘Year Together’ Card, Lets Users Recap Biggest Moments of 2021

