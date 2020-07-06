Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Samsung has started offering customer support services through WhatsApp. Not only does this ensure a contactless service, it also promotes a quick solution to consumers' problems at the safety of their homes. It also helps customers in finding out locations of service centres nearby, new offers and know the status of repair. Apart from the messenger, the South Korean giant has several other options for consumers to reach out to, including remote support, live chat, and do-it-yourself videos.

Getting in touch with Samsung on WhatsApp is pretty easy. All you need to do is send a message to its support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register. Once done, the service can be used to seek any sort of technical support. Customers can also request for demo and installation of the brand's products. The WhatsApp service is available on all days of the week, from 9am to 6pm.

Apart from WhatsApp, Samsung smartphone and Smart TV users can also opt for remote support, where a professional can gain access to a device through the Internet, diagnose the issue and provide a solution. According to the brand's official statement, over 70,000 queries are resolved remotely every month.

Consumers can also conduct a live chat with trained agents through the support section on its website any time of the day. Samsung says that on an average, over 9,000 queries have been resolved through this on a daily basis. Samsung also posts do-it-yourself videos on its site and YouTube channel, providing quick solutions to common problems.

Apart from the above, customers can always reach out to its call centre executives, or download the Samsung Members App, which can be used to live chat, place service requests, track repair progress, or access remote support and phone diagnostics.

Samsung India's Customer Service Vice President Sunil Cutinha believes that the use of WhatsApp “will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them.”

