Samsung Trials Work-From-Home in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Resurgence

Samsung has seen a series of coronavirus cases involving its workers at its sites in or near Seoul in recent weeks.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 August 2020 13:33 IST
Samsung Trials Work-From-Home in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Resurgence

Samsung has seen a series of novel coronavirus cases involving its workers at its sites in or near Seoul

Highlights
  • South Korea battles a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases
  • This week, an employee at Samsung tested positive for the coronavirus
  • Samsung said production has not been affected by coronavirus resurgence

Samsung Electronics plans to allow some workers in South Korea to work from home in September under a pilot programme, a company official said on Thursday, as the country battles a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases.

Some employees at Samsung's mobile phone and consumer electronics divisions are eligible to apply for the programme, which is aimed at assessing whether to adopt work-from-home more widely, and if so, how to do so, the official said.

South Korea reported 441 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since early March, with most cases occurring in the Seoul metropolitan area, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Samsung has seen a series of novel coronavirus cases involving its workers at its sites in or near Seoul in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, an employee at Samsung's mobile division tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the company to temporarily close one of its buildings at its headquarters in the city of Suwon, south of Seoul.

Samsung, which makes chips, displays, smartphones and other devices in South Korea, said production has not been affected by the coronavirus resurgence.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Coronavirus, Work From Home
