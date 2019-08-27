Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Sold Over 75 Million Smartphones in Q2, With Galaxy A Series Helping Propel Growth: Gartner

Samsung Sold Over 75 Million Smartphones in Q2, With Galaxy A-Series Helping Propel Growth: Gartner

Samsung's Galaxy A series smartphones and the revamp of its entry-level and mid-range smartphone range helped, Gartner said.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 16:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Sold Over 75 Million Smartphones in Q2, With Galaxy A-Series Helping Propel Growth: Gartner

Samsung sold over 75 million smartphones globally in the second quarter (Q2) 2019 and grew its share by 1.1 percentage points (year over year) after witnessing a decline in six consecutive quarters, Gartner said on Tuesday.

Strong demand for Samsung's new Galaxy A series smartphones and the revamp of its entire entry-level and mid-range smartphone range helped this positive performance.

"Demand for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S10 started to weaken during the quarter, however, indicating that achieving growth in 2019 as a whole will be a challenge," said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

Global sales of smartphones to end-users declined 1.7 percent in the second quarter, totaling 368 million units.

"Demand for high-end smartphones has slowed at a greater rate than demand for midrange and low-end smartphones," Gupta added.

"To try to boost smartphone replacements, we've seen manufacturers bringing premium features such as multi-lens front/back cameras, bezel-less displays and large batteries from their flagship smartphones into lower-priced models," he noted.

Among the top five global smartphone vendors, Huawei and Samsung exhibited the strongest annual sales increases in the second quarter of 2019 - at 16.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

They accounted for more than a third of total smartphone sales globally.

Sales of iPhones continued to decline year over year, although at a lesser rate compared with the first quarter of 2019.

Apple sold just over 38 million iPhones in the second quarter, a 13.8 percent decline year over year.

"Too few incremental benefits are preventing existing iPhone users from replacing their smartphones," said Gupta."

Among the top five countries in smartphones sales, China held the top position with 101 million smartphone sales in the second quarter of 2019, up 0.5 percent year over year.

India sold a total of 35.7 million smartphones, achieving market share of 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2019.

Those sales in India represented a 2.3 percent decline year over year, however, mainly due to slowing consumer upgrades from feature phones to smartphones.

Global smartphone sales will remain weak for the rest of the year.

Gartner expects that sales of worldwide smartphone sales to end-users will total 1.5 billion units in 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Gartner
Huawei Nova 5T With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Truecaller Crosses 1 Million Paying Subscribers Globally
Samsung Sold Over 75 Million Smartphones in Q2, With Galaxy A-Series Helping Propel Growth: Gartner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, More Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  6. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Massive Asteroid Set to Pass by Earth Next Month
  8. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Offers Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, More
  9. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  10. Uber Unveils Safety Helpline in India for 'Urgent, Non-Emergency Issues'
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi A3 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Till August 31
  2. Uber Unveils 24x7 Safety Helpline in India, for 'Urgent, Non-Emergency Issues'
  3. Truecaller Crosses 1 Million Paying Subscribers Globally
  4. Samsung Sold Over 75 Million Smartphones in Q2, With Galaxy A-Series Helping Propel Growth: Gartner
  5. Huawei Nova 5T With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. ISRO Chairman K Sivan Defends India’s Space Programme, Says India Is Not Poor
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Soyuz Spacecraft Carrying Russian Humanoid Robot Docks at ISS After Failed Attempt
  9. Realme 5, 5 Pro Offline Availability to Begin Mid-September in India, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. NRAI Goes After 'Deep Discounts' in Delivery Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.