Samsung May Be Working on an Affordable Variant of Galaxy Note 10

Samsung SM-N770F could be the model number of the new affordable Galaxy Note smartphone.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 14:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo was a mid-range Galaxy Note-series smartphone, launched in 2014

Highlights
  • Samsung launched two Galaxy Note devices this year
  • The company might be working on a new affordable Galaxy Note phone
  • SM-N770F is speculated to be the cheaper Galaxy Note 10 variant

If a report is to be believed, then an affordable Galaxy Note 10 smartphone may be in the works. Samsung launched not one, but two Galaxy Note smartphones this year — Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. But if these two phones were not enough for you, then we might get a new affordable option in the Galaxy Note 10 series. The last time we saw an affordable smartphone in the Galaxy Note line-up was back in 2014, when Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 3 Neo.

According to a report by SamMobile, instead of Samsung merging its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line-ups, the company could be instead planning on releasing an affordable variant of the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. The report mentions about a smartphone with model number SM-N770F that the company is probably working on. This phone could be the affordable Note smartphone in question.

The Galaxy Note series are the only smartphones in Samsung's line-up to use the letter 'N' in their model numbers, as all existing Galaxy Note models have sported model numbers in the SM-N9xx range. Now, the last time Samsung launched an affordable Note smartphone, it was the Galaxy Note 3 Neo with model number SM-N750F. So, looking at the new model number (SM-N770F), it can be argued that an affordable Galaxy Note 10 might see the light of the day.

But then again, nothing concrete can be said at this point, and we'd suggest taking all this information with a huge grain of salt. And just in case, the affordable Galaxy Note 10 does turn out to be a reality, then we'll call it more of a comeback rather than a successor to the Note 3 Neo that launched five years ago.

