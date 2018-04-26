Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung's New Entry-Level Smartphone Gets Listed on Geekbench, Likely an Android Go Model

Samsung's New Entry-Level Smartphone Gets Listed on Geekbench, Likely an Android Go Model

 
, 26 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung's New Entry-Level Smartphone Gets Listed on Geekbench, Likely an Android Go Model

Highlights

  • Samsung SM-J260G surfaced on Geekbench site
  • It is likely to be the company's first Android Go device
  • The handset is listed with 1GB RAM but runs Android 8.1 Oreo

After the initial arrival of a handful of emerging players, including Alcatel, HMD Global, Lava, and Micromax, it appears that Samsung is now set to build its first Android Go smartphone. The smartphone, with model number SM-J260G, has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of any formal announcement. The benchmark listing shows inferior specifications but with the latest Android Oreo iteration. There are rumours that it could publicly debut as the Galaxy J2 Core, though the South Korean company is yet to reveal any details.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung SM-J260G handset includes 1GB of RAM but runs Android 8.1 Oreo. This highly suggests that the device could have Android Oreo (Go edition) instead of the standard Android Oreo package. The tweaked software is specifically designed by Google to deliver an optimised Android experience on devices with entry-level hardware. Alcatel 1X, Lava Z50, and Nokia 1 smartphones have already introduced Android Oreo (Go edition) to the market.

In addition to the availability of 1GB RAM that points to the presence of Android Oreo (Go edition), the Samsung smartphone is listed with an SoC that is called the "universal7570_go". The word "go" in the SoC codename again hints the device as an Android Go smartphone. Moreover, the SoC appears to be an optimised version of the Exynos 7570 that has four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at a clock speed of 1.43GHz.

Folks at SamMobile, which first reported the Geekbench listing, believe that the handset in question will be dubbed the Galaxy J2 Core. This could sit between the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) and Galaxy J2 (2017). That being said, we need to wait until the official confirmation from Samsung on the name as well as specifications of the listed smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Android Go, Android Go, Android Oreo Go Edition, Samsung, Mobiles, Android, Google
Qualcomm Easing Licencing Terms in Bid to Strike Deals
Sonic Mania Plus Release Date and Price Announced
Samsung's New Entry-Level Smartphone Gets Listed on Geekbench, Likely an Android Go Model
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M1
  2. Mi 6X (Mi A2) With Snapdragon 660, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Will Launch in India on May 17
  4. Nokia X6 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of April 27 Launch
  5. Moto Z3 Play Press Render Surfaces, Showing Thin-Bezel Display
  6. OnePlus 6 Design Leaked, Super Slo Mo Feature Spotted
  7. Gmail Redesign Is Now Rolling Out, Here's How You Can Get It Right Now
  8. Avengers: Infinity War – Our Spoiler-Free Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9 Active With 4000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC Leaked
  10. 7 New Features That the Big New Gmail Revamp Brings
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.