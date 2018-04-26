After the initial arrival of a handful of emerging players, including Alcatel, HMD Global, Lava, and Micromax, it appears that Samsung is now set to build its first Android Go smartphone. The smartphone, with model number SM-J260G, has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of any formal announcement. The benchmark listing shows inferior specifications but with the latest Android Oreo iteration. There are rumours that it could publicly debut as the Galaxy J2 Core, though the South Korean company is yet to reveal any details.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung SM-J260G handset includes 1GB of RAM but runs Android 8.1 Oreo. This highly suggests that the device could have Android Oreo (Go edition) instead of the standard Android Oreo package. The tweaked software is specifically designed by Google to deliver an optimised Android experience on devices with entry-level hardware. Alcatel 1X, Lava Z50, and Nokia 1 smartphones have already introduced Android Oreo (Go edition) to the market.

In addition to the availability of 1GB RAM that points to the presence of Android Oreo (Go edition), the Samsung smartphone is listed with an SoC that is called the "universal7570_go". The word "go" in the SoC codename again hints the device as an Android Go smartphone. Moreover, the SoC appears to be an optimised version of the Exynos 7570 that has four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at a clock speed of 1.43GHz.

Folks at SamMobile, which first reported the Geekbench listing, believe that the handset in question will be dubbed the Galaxy J2 Core. This could sit between the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) and Galaxy J2 (2017). That being said, we need to wait until the official confirmation from Samsung on the name as well as specifications of the listed smartphone.