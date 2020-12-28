Technology News
loading

Samsung Shipped Less Than 300 Million Phones in 2020, Lowest in Nine Years: Report

Samsung is reportedly aiming to ship 307 million mobile phones in 2021.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 December 2020 17:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Shipped Less Than 300 Million Phones in 2020, Lowest in Nine Years: Report

Samsung is estimated to ship a total of 270 million mobile phones in 2020

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly shipped less than 300 million units in 2020
  • Samsung plans to ship 14 percent more in 2021
  • The company is reportedly focusing on foldable and 5G phones

Samsung shipped less than 300 million mobile units this year – its lowest figure in nine years – as per a report. The coronavirus pandemic caused the South Korean tech giant's mobile sales dip below 300 million for the first time since 2011, stated the report. However, Samsung is planning to turn this around by aiming to ship 307 million mobile phones in 2021, out of which 287 million will be smartphones and the rest feature phones.

As reported by South Korea's ET News, Samsung's plan for 2021 shipments will see around a 14-percent increase when compared to 2020's projected number. Samsung shipped a total of 189.4 million mobile phones by the end of Q3 this year and is estimated to ship a total of 270 million mobile phones in 2020, when the Q4 projected figures are added.

Samsung's annual shipment dipping to below 300 million units, a first in nine years, is likely a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. Citing an insider from Samsung, the report said that the South Korean tech giant wants to be conservative when it comes to 2021 despite possible benefits arising from restrictions on Huawei.

Samsung is reportedly focusing on increasing the number of 5G models and strengthening sales of medium- and low-end phones next year. The company, as per the report, plans to manufacture 49.8 million flagship models that include the Galaxy S21 series and foldable smartphones.

It is estimated that 55 million smartphones will be manufactured by joint development manufacturers (JDM), as per the report. Therefore, 20 percent of the smartphones that will be shipped in 2021 will be manufactured by JDMs.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung smartphones, Samsung sales
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Shipped Less Than 300 Million Phones in 2020, Lowest in Nine Years: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in New Leak
  3. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077
  4. MIUI 12.5 Set to Launch Alongside Mi 11 Today
  5. Are WhatsApp and Jio Cooling Off on Payments Partnership?
  6. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow
  7. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G May Soon Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Shipped Less Than 300 Million Phones in 2020, Lowest in Nine Years: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US Ahead of Launch
  3. Huawei Mate 40E Specifications, Design Tipped Thanks to TENAA and Wireless Power Consortium Listings
  4. MIUI 12.5 Launch Set for Today, Closed Beta Registrations Already Started for 21 Models
  5. Google Fast Pair UI Updated, Headphone Setup Screen Gets a New Look: Report
  6. Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo X60 Pro Alleged TENAA Listing Tips AMOLED Display, Up to 12GB RAM, More; in Line With Previous Leaks
  8. Google Camera 8.1 Update Disables Astrophotography for Ultrawide Lens on Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: Report
  9. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in Detail, Camera Samples Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com