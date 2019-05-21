Technology News

Samsung Shares Surge as Huawei Struggles

Google said it is cutting ties with Huawei to comply with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 13:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Shares Surge as Huawei Struggles

Samsung Electronics surged more than four percent Tuesday on the back of its chief rival Huawei's mounting problems, including a decision by Google to sever ties with the Chinese mobile phone maker.

US internet giant Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world's smartphones, said this week it is cutting ties with Huawei to comply with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

The move could have dramatic implications for Huawei smartphone users, as the firm will no longer have access to Google's proprietary services - which include the Gmail and Google Maps apps.

Investors bet Huawei's loss could benefit Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker which has been facing increasing competition from its Chinese rival, sending its shares soaring 4.3 percent in afternoon trade in Seoul.

Analysts say the US ban will damage Huawei's ability to sell phones outside China, offering Samsung a chance to consolidate its position at the top of the global market.

"If you are in Europe or China and couldn't use Google map or any Android services with a Huawei smartphone, would you buy one?" MS Hwang, an analyst at Samsung Securities, told Bloomberg News, adding: "Wouldn't you buy a Samsung smartphone instead?"

Samsung accounted for 23.1 percent of global smartphone sales in the first quarter of this year, according to industry tracker International Data Corporation, while Huawei had 19.0 percent.

Last week, Trump declared a "national emergency" empowering him to blacklist companies seen as "an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States" -- a move analysts said was clearly aimed at Huawei.

The US Commerce Department announced a ban on American companies selling or transferring US technology to Huawei, with a 90-day reprieve by allowing temporary licences.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Huawei, Google
ISRO Says Countdown Begins for RISAT-2B Launch on Wednesday
Apple Watch Series 3 Replacement Shortage Sees Repairs Substituted With Series 4: Report
Samsung Shares Surge as Huawei Struggles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  3. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  5. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  6. 'Boycott Apple' Movement Grows in China as US Goes After Huawei: Report
  7. Redmi Note 7S to Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  9. Dell G7 15 7590 Review
  10. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.