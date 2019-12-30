Technology News
CES 2020: Samsung to Showcase Futuristic Keyboard That Lets You Type With Phone’s Selfie Camera and AI

SelfieType uses your phone's front camera and AI to convert finger movements to keyboard strokes.

Updated: 30 December 2019 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Selfie-Type can be deployed in smartphones, tablets, and notebook computers

Highlights
  • Samsung will show off five new projects at CES 2020 next month
  • SelfieType lets users type without an actual keyboard
  • The tech uses front-camera and an AI engine

Samsung kicked off an in-house incubation programme back in December 2012 called C-Lab (Creative Lab). The programme enables the company's employees to form teams and work on a project they may find interesting while incubating startups as well. Since then, the company has been regularly showcasing its C-Lab projects, mainly at CES (Consumer Electronics Show). At CES 2020, Samsung plans to reveal five new projects from C-Lab Innside and four startups from C-Lab Outside. One of these projects will allow smartphone users to type on their devices with a virtual keyboard.

SelfieType is a part of Samsung's C-Lab Inside projects. The system uses a smartphone's front-facing camera and an AI engine to analyze the user's finger movements. These are then converted into QWERTY keyboard inputs. Samsung claims SelfieType requires no additional hardware and can be made to work on a large number of smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

Besides SelfieType, Samsung also plans to show off a bunch of other products. These include a smart highlighter called Hyler that can use used to digitise text from paper directly to mobile devices. Users will be able to manage all the information they convert to digital using a companion app.

Samsung says it will also reveal a new project called 'Becon' that can perform scalp analysis on users' hair. The idea is to minimize hair loss amongst users. The device comes with a companion app which can help detect several conditions of the scalp that may result in hair loss.

Another product that Samsung plans to show off at CES 2020 is 'SunnySide'. It seems like a lighting device that promises to produce artificial sunlight. It could be useful in areas where you hardly get any sun. Samsung claims SunnySide can help users synthesize vitamin D without causing ageing or sunburn.

Lastly, Samsung will also reveal a new sensor that can monitor ultraviolet rays. The sensor can be embedded right inside wearables, allowing users to monitor UV levels to manage their overall exposure to harmful UV rays when they're outside in the sun.

“We will actively support C-Lab to create products that reflect the latest market trends and customer demands and will showcase outstanding projects and startups of C-Lab in various global exhibitions,” said Inkuk Hahn, vice president and head of the creativity & innovation center at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

