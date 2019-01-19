NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Seeks Patent for a 3D Display With Image Recognition

19 January 2019
Samsung Seeks Patent for a 3D Display With Image Recognition

Samsung has reportedly filed a patent for 3D displays that could be connected with mobile devices

Highlights

  • Patent application has reportedly been with the USPTO
  • The 3D display in question could include a 3D UI
  • Samsung launched its 3D TV model back in 2010

Samsung has filed a new patent application at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for 3D displays that users may connect to their smartphones and tablets, media reported.

These displays could exist as TV sets or monitors and show content varying from photographs and videos to 3D games. The illustrations included with the patent also show that users may forward the information presented on their smartphones to the 3D screens.

"For example, if the user is on a call, the screen can show the person that they are currently speaking to at the moment and the display can also be used to control the playback of music files that the user forwarded from their handsets," Android Headlines reported on Friday.

The 3D display also features a 3D user interface (UI) that would allow users to interact with the device either through touch or by stylus pens.

These displays could also be sport sensors that detect user-contact with virtual objects presented by the device using infrared radiation or ultrasound waves to track how the person interacts with the content, the report added.

While patents do not always result in a commercialised product, it hints towards how the South Korean giant may market 3D displays in the future.

There has been no statement from the company as of now regarding the newly-filed patent.

The Seoul-based company launched a 3D TV set in 2010 which did not reach commercial success due to the inconveniences associated with using the products.

In November 2018, Samsung filed patents related to holographic technology that uses existing display apparatus for showing high-resolution images that the company might include in future foldable handsets.

