Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Clarifies Security Update Timeline for Devices Not Covered Under Monthly or Quarterly Categories

Samsung Clarifies Security Update Timeline for Devices Not Covered Under Monthly or Quarterly Categories

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S21 series, and more are put under monthly security update category.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 March 2021 13:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Clarifies Security Update Timeline for Devices Not Covered Under Monthly or Quarterly Categories

Samsung foldable phones will get monthly security updates

Highlights
  • Samsung will offer minimum of 4 years of security updates
  • The company renamed its ‘other regular’ category to ‘biannual’
  • Samsung Galaxy A6 series, J series will get biannual security updates

Samsung has clarified its security update timeline for some of its smartphones and tablets. The company categorises its devices under three sections in terms of security updates – monthly, quarterly, and biannual. The biannual security updates section was previously called other regular security updates, according to a report, which didn't really clarify the timeline for when the phones in this category will receive updates. Now that the category has been changes to biannual, it means that the phones under this category will get security updates twice a year.

Samsung segregates its phones under three categories for when they will receive security updates. The first is monthly security updates which includes its flagship smartphones like the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, and more. The second category is for quarterly security updates which includes phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 series (except Galaxy S8 Lite), several Galaxy A-series phones, Galaxy M-series phones, and more. The third category, according to a report by Gizmochina, that was called other regular updates has now been changed to biannual security updates.

This means the phones in this category will receive security updates twice a year. These include the Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy A6-series phones, Galaxy A8 series, Galaxy J series, and more. The company added that the list of smartphones in this category will be reviewed periodically and is subject to change. It also points out that at times updates may be delayed but whenever they release, up-to-date security patches will be present.

Samsung has been quite efficient with releasing updates for it phones especially the mid-tier to flagship segment. The Galaxy M31s recently received Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Before that, the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10 Lite got Android 11 based One UI 3.1. Further, the company announced last month that it will offer a minimum of four years of firmware security updates for select devices that launched in 2019 or later.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Android Security Updates
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, May Launch as Galaxy M62 5G in Few Markets

Related Stories

Samsung Clarifies Security Update Timeline for Devices Not Covered Under Monthly or Quarterly Categories
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  4. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
  5. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  7. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  8. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
  9. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  10. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Clarifies Security Update Timeline for Devices Not Covered Under Monthly or Quarterly Categories
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site, May Launch as Galaxy M62 5G in Few Markets
  3. Godzilla vs. Kong India Release Date Brought Forward to March 24
  4. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Get Low Bandwidth Mode to Improve Video Calls Over Poor Connections
  5. OnePlus Nord Android 11 Update Rollout Paused Due to Bugs, Company Working on Updated Build
  6. Voot Select Is the New Home for Paramount+ and Showtime Originals
  7. Nokia Signs Patent License Pact With Samsung for Innovations in Video Standards
  8. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Sues Former Employee Over Alleged Leaked Secrets to Media
  10. Redmi TV Teased to Offer HDR Support Ahead of India Launch, 4K Panel Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com