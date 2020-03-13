Technology News
Coronavirus: Samsung Galaxy Sanitizing Service to Help Customers Disinfect Their Smartphones

Samsung’s Galaxy Sanitizing Service has been initiated in 19 countries.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 13 March 2020 16:17 IST


Samsung is disinfecting smartphones to prevent coronavirus spread

Highlights
  • Samsung will not use hard chemicals to sanitise Galaxy devices
  • UV-C light will be used for the sanitisation process
  • The service is reported to come to India soon

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung has launched a new service that will disinfect smartphones of its customers. The service is called the Galaxy Sanitizing Service, and the initiative from the South Korean giant is a welcome step since smartphones are in our hands for a major part of the day. The service has been launched in 19 countries initially, with plans to expand to other countries soon. The Galaxy Sanitizing Service is being offered for free at Samsung Service Centers and at Samsung Experience Stores. People can also avail the sanitization service for their Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds.

Samsung will not use any chemicals to sanitize its Galaxy smartphones since chemicals can damage mobile phones or even other devices considerably. Hard chemicals also scratch the screens or damage the oleophobic coating that is supposed to prevent fingerprints from smudging the display. Samsung will instead use UV-C light to clean the products as part of its Galaxy Sanitizing Service. Currently, only the Malaysia page of the service is visible. The UV-C light is able to kill bacteria and viruses both on the surface and floating in the air around us.

SamMobile notes that 19 countries currently have the Galaxy Sanitizing Service, namely Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United States, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The publication notes that Samsung will expand this service to other markets like Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhastan, Latvia, Mexico, Netherlands, Panama, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Amid the fear around coronavirus across the globe, this is a welcome step from Samsung, which has realised the fact the smartphones are in the users' hands most of the time. People are not even mindful of where they are setting their phones down making it is one of the most vulnerable device to germs.

