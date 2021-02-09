Technology News
Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine’s Week Till February 15

Customers can save up to Rs. 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy Tab models via the available offers.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 February 2021 17:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's offers will be available via Samsung India’s online store and e-commerce portals

Highlights
  • Samsung Days Sale starts today and will go on till February 15
  • Smartphones eligible for the offers include Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy F41
  • Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab A7 are among the tablets that have offers

Samsung is rolling out offers and discounts on select smartphones and tablets for Valentine's Day week. The sale will go on from today, February 9 to Monday, February 15. Some of the smartphones eligible for the Samsung Days Sale include Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy A71, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy F41. Tablets eligible for the offers include Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab A7, and more. Customers can save up to Rs. 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy Tab models with the available offers.

As announced by Samsung through a statement, the offers and discounts will be available through Valentine's Day week till February 15, 2021. The offers will be available via Samsung India's online store, select e-commerce portals, and leading retail outlets.

Samsung smartphone offers

As per Samsung, customers can avail a flat 10 percent bank cashback on smartphones including Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy F41, and Samsung Galaxy M11. The offer will be applicable on credit card transactions.

For debit cards, the offers will be valid on EMI transactions, including ICICI bank cards (for Samsung India's online store and retail stores) and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards (all channels).

Samsung tablet offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ purchases through HDFC bank can get Rs. 1,000 bank cashback. Ecosystem offers include Rs. 10,000 off on keyboard cover or Rs. 7,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 purchases can get a bank cashback of Rs. 7,000 for HDFC customers, and ecosystem offers include Rs. 10,000 off on keyboard covers or Rs. 7,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

For the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, HDFC Bank cashback is Rs. 3,000, and ecosystem offers include Rs. 7,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Buds+. On purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, users can get Rs. 2,000 bank cashback. Ecosystem offers for the tablet include Rs. 3,500 off on book cover and Rs. 7,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Display is bright and vivid
  • Good overall performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Low-light video isn’t great
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Back scuffs easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine's Week Till February 15
