Samsung Said to Launch 4 New Galaxy J Models With Infinity Displays in India This Month

 
, 08 May 2018
Samsung Said to Launch 4 New Galaxy J Models With Infinity Displays in India This Month

In a bid to disrupt the mid-segment smartphone market, Samsung said to be planning to launch four new Galaxy J-Series smartphones with Infinity Displays in India in May. All of them will be made at its Noida facility.

Targeted at millennials, all the Galaxy J series devices will bear Infinity Displays - a bezel-less screen design that is meant to create an immersive viewing experience, and now at affordable prices - industry sources told IANS on Monday.

Notably, Samsung's flagship smartphones such as Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 series feature the Infinity Display and now, with the upcoming devices, the display feature would be introduced at lower price points in the Indian market.

The South Korean giant first introduced the Infinity Display in the Galaxy S8 series in 2017.

Meanwhile, in continuation with its Make for India initiative, the new Galaxy J smartphones would come with features such as S bike mode, Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode, and Turbo Speed technology.

The company launched Galaxy J7 Duo with dual camera - once again in the popular J series - at Rs. 16,990 in India in April. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo comes with dual rear camera setup comprising one 13-megapixel and one 5-megapixel camera. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel camera.

Further reading: Mobiles, Android, India, Samsung, Galaxy J
