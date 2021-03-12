Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Getting March 2021 Security Patch: Report

There seems to be no major changes on the Samsung phones apart from the latest security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 March 2021 13:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Getting March 2021 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched in March 2018

Highlights
  • Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ updates carry firmware version G96xFXXSFFUB3
  • The update can also be downloaded manually
  • Samsung launched Galaxy M12 in India on March 11

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are reportedly receiving the latest March 2021 Android security patch. The premium smartphones that were launched three years ago will be getting just the updated security patch with the build number G96xFXXSFFUB3. The update is expected to reach Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones by the end of this month. The smartphones are still using the Android 10-based One UI 2.5 but there has been no news if they would receive the latest version of One UI.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are now receiving the March 2021 security patch and shall reach all units by the end of this month. To check for the update manually, go to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. This is just a security patch update, so there will not be any new features or UI tweaks for these smartphones.

In an announcement from October 2020, Samsung said that the last major update for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the addition of One UI 2.5. The update brought along improvements for Samsung keyboard with a split mode and a YouTube search function. Alongside, there are improvements to the camera and the Single Take mode receives a feature to adjust recording duration.

In other Galaxy-related news, Samsung launched a budget smartphone on Thursday – Galaxy M12 – that is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and comes equipped with either 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM, has the option of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of storage, has a 6,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup. Its pricing starts from Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 13,499 for 6GB + 128GB storage model. It will go on sale on Samsung's official website, Amazon and select retail stores on March 18.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S9, March Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Clarifies Security Update Timeline for Devices Not Covered Under Monthly or Quarterly Categories

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Getting March 2021 Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
  3. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  6. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  7. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  8. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Said to Have Been Asked for Information and Documents by Enforcement Directorate Amid Probe
  2. Tesla Said to Be in Talks With Tata Power for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected March 17 Launch
  4. Facebook, Google Lobbyists Fight Bill That Would Help US News Industry
  5. Spotify Mobile App Gets Support for 12 Indian Languages Including Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and More
  6. Google Maps New Feature Will Allow Users to Draw, Rename Missing Roads
  7. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow by 5.5 Percent in 2021 Due to 5G Development: IDC
  8. LG to Invest $4.5 Billion in Its US Battery Business for Electric Vehicles
  9. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Set for March 25, Flipkart and Amazon Availability Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Getting March 2021 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com