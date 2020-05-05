Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ Moved to Quarterly Security Update Cycle: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ received the latest security patch early last month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 May 2020 12:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, both have curved displays

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 will get security updates once every three months
  • Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ have completed three years since launch
  • It is expected that they will not get any major feature updates now

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were released in March of 2017 with Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone have since been updated to Android 9 with Samsung's One UI but, that's as far as Android OS updates for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ go. Now, a report states that both the phones will get only quarterly security updates, instead of the monthly security updates that they had been receiving. To recall, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users started receiving Android 9 update in February last year.

As per a report by SamMobile, now that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have completed three years since launch, Samsung has shifted them to a quarterly update cycle. This essentially means that instead of getting monthly security patches, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will get all of the security updates in one firmware update that will be pushed out to the phones once every quarter. The report states that for quite some now, no new features have been added to the phones that suggests that the coming updates will not bring any new additions except for security patches.

Notably, the two phones received the last update early in April that brought the April 2020 security patch.

The publication also adds that the Galaxy S8 Active, which was launched in August 2017, is still on the monthly update cycle and will be for a few more months after which it can be expected to be shifted to the quarterly update cycle as well.

 

Further, the Samsung phones that are on the quarterly cycle include Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, and the Galaxy A9 (2018).

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 8895
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 7.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 8895
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 7.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Extraction 2 Script Set With Avengers: Endgame Director, Chris Hemsworth Unconfirmed
