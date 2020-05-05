Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were released in March of 2017 with Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone have since been updated to Android 9 with Samsung's One UI but, that's as far as Android OS updates for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ go. Now, a report states that both the phones will get only quarterly security updates, instead of the monthly security updates that they had been receiving. To recall, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users started receiving Android 9 update in February last year.

As per a report by SamMobile, now that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have completed three years since launch, Samsung has shifted them to a quarterly update cycle. This essentially means that instead of getting monthly security patches, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will get all of the security updates in one firmware update that will be pushed out to the phones once every quarter. The report states that for quite some now, no new features have been added to the phones that suggests that the coming updates will not bring any new additions except for security patches.

Notably, the two phones received the last update early in April that brought the April 2020 security patch.

The publication also adds that the Galaxy S8 Active, which was launched in August 2017, is still on the monthly update cycle and will be for a few more months after which it can be expected to be shifted to the quarterly update cycle as well.

Further, the Samsung phones that are on the quarterly cycle include Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, and the Galaxy A9 (2018).