Samsung Galaxy S22 series is not yet officially confirmed by the South Korean tech brand, even though leaks and renders have been in abundance. Samsung's new non-foldable flagship lineup is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model, alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. In a new update, a video has now surfaced online showing the design of the three flagship smartphones. The design of the smartphones shown in the video is similar to the ones which appeared in earlier reports. Separately, a tipster has leaked specifications of Galaxy 22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra models including the presence of a 'SuperClear Lens'.

The video posted by popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy shows the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, revealing alleged dummy units in detail. The video is not available on the channel now, but it's been reuploaded on other channels. In the video, dummy units of vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are seen carrying triple rear camera units with camera modules arranged on the top left side of their backs. The design of the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ looks similar to the design of their predecessors, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, respectively. Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to be the premium handset in the upcoming series, appears to have a design similar to the Galaxy Note 20. The video suggests a quad rear camera unit on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as well.

Separately, tipster Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) leaked the specifications of rumoured Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra on Twitter. As per the tweet, the camera modules of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra will have 'Super Clear Lens'. The vanilla Galaxy S22 is said to feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display. Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come with 6.8-inch QHD+(3.080 x 1.440 pixels) AMOLED display.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come in Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options. It is shown with an inbuilt slot for an S Pen stylus as well. As per the leak, the main camera unit of Galaxy S22 Ultra includes a 108-megapixel wide camera with Super Clear Lens and an f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and dual pixel autofocus, 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/4.9 aperture. For selfies, the handset is said to carry a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone in the post is said to be the Exynos 2200 variant. As per the leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage options. It is said to feature 5,000mAh battery as well.

Samsung has not yet announced the launch date of the Galaxy S22 series, however, it is expected that the new series will debut in February.