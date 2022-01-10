Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped

Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to feature a 108-megapixel wide camera sensor with Super Clear Lens and an f/1.8 aperture.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 January 2022 11:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: YouTube/ @Unbox Therapy

Design of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus looks similar to the design of their predecessors

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is rumoured to debut in Feburary
  • New lineup is expected to include three smartphones
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is not yet officially confirmed by the South Korean tech brand, even though leaks and renders have been in abundance. Samsung's new non-foldable flagship lineup is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model, alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. In a new update, a video has now surfaced online showing the design of the three flagship smartphones. The design of the smartphones shown in the video is similar to the ones which appeared in earlier reports. Separately, a tipster has leaked specifications of Galaxy 22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra models including the presence of a 'SuperClear Lens'.

The video posted by popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy shows the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, revealing alleged dummy units in detail. The video is not available on the channel now, but it's been reuploaded on other channels. In the video, dummy units of vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are seen carrying triple rear camera units with camera modules arranged on the top left side of their backs. The design of the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ looks similar to the design of their predecessors, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, respectively. Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to be the premium handset in the upcoming series, appears to have a design similar to the Galaxy Note 20. The video suggests a quad rear camera unit on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as well.

Separately, tipster Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) leaked the specifications of rumoured Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra on Twitter. As per the tweet, the camera modules of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra will have 'Super Clear Lens'. The vanilla Galaxy S22 is said to feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display. Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come with 6.8-inch QHD+(3.080 x 1.440 pixels) AMOLED display.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come in Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options. It is shown with an inbuilt slot for an S Pen stylus as well. As per the leak, the main camera unit of Galaxy S22 Ultra includes a 108-megapixel wide camera with Super Clear Lens and an f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and dual pixel autofocus, 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/4.9 aperture. For selfies, the handset is said to carry a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone in the post is said to be the Exynos 2200 variant. As per the leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage options. It is said to feature 5,000mAh battery as well.

Samsung has not yet announced the launch date of the Galaxy S22 series, however, it is expected that the new series will debut in February.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Foxconn India iPhone Plant That Shuttered After Mass Food Poisoning Said to Reopen on January 12

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  3. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch in India Set for January 10
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  7. Moto G71 5G India Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Titan EyeX With Open-Ear Speakers Launched in India
  10. Sony HT-S40R 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9i Reportedly Listed on Realme India Store Hinting Imminent Launch in the Country
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped
  3. Foxconn India iPhone Plant That Shuttered After Mass Food Poisoning Said to Reopen on January 12
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Up to $1.54 Billion, Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Front Design Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch, China Model Confirmed to Have ColorOS 12.1
  6. Amazon Said to File New Legal Challenges in Dispute With Future Group Over Reliance Deal
  7. James Webb Space Telescope's 'Golden Eye' Opens, Fully Deployed: NASA
  8. Apple Fitness+ to Launch Collections, Time to Run Services With New Season of Time to Walk, Artist Spotlight
  9. Titan EyeX Smart Glasses With Open-Ear Speakers, Touch-Based Controls Launched in India
  10. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in1 Laptop With Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched at CES 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com