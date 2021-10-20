Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come in three colour options — Black, Burgundy Red, and White.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 October 2021 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Super Roader

Galaxy 22 Ultra is speculated to be a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the South Korean smartphone maker, but various leaks have already suggested possible specifications of the purported premium smartphone. As per the latest leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a waterdrop-style notch display at the front. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup is expected to have the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 model, alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to debut with a new camera module design and S Pen support.

The new detail of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was leaked by South Korean tipster Super Roader in collaboration with LetsGoDigital. The tipster is said to be a former employee of the wireless division of Samsung Electronics in South Korea. The report mentions that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will feature a different camera system from what we have reported earlier. According to the tipster, apart from the waterdrop-style notch, the handset will offer freshness in colour options. It is expected to come in a Burgundy Red colour option, apart from the standard Black and White colourways.

Past leaks by the same publication suggested display and camera details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. As per the report, it will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the report said that the handset's rear camera setup will include a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 12-megapixel telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom. It also states that the front camera will have a 40-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Samsung may also provide S Pen integration with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and it is also tipped to include 65W fast charging support. Past leaks suggested that Galaxy S22 models are currently in the works and would be launched in February next year.

As of yet, Samsung has not confirmed the development of the Galaxy S22 models. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Nithya P Nair
