Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been spotted on the company's official website, ahead of its upcoming launch in the coming months. A new listing on Samsung's China website has been created for a smartphone showing the purported model number of the upcoming flagship handset from the South Korean company. The smartphone has also been spotted on FCC along with an S Pen, and the listing has revealed more details of the upcoming smartphone. Samsung is yet to reveal any details of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The listing on Samsung's support website in China was spotted by tipster Snoopy, and it mentions a smartphone with the model number SM-S908U. Previous reports have tipped the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to sport the same model number. While the listing does not reveal any additional details of the smartphone, the tipster claims that production for the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone series is in "full swing." The listing for the Galaxy SM-S908U smartphone was still accessible at the time of writing.

Previous reports have tipped the specifications and design of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra along with an S Pen, and suggest that Samsung could launch the smartphone at an event in February. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was spotted on the FCC by MySmartPrice, revealing connectivity specifications of the upcoming handset.

According to the report, the upcoming smartphone could feature multiband LTE, 5G NR, and Wi-Fi 6 support, along with Bluetooth and NFC. The Galaxy S22 Ultra could support ultra-wideband (UWB) technology as well, like its predecessor, and is tipped to support wireless charging.

Along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, an S Pen bearing the model number EJ-PS908 has reportedly been spotted on the FCC website along with an LED cover with the model number EF-NS908. Last week, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra were spotted on the FCC, revealing connectivity specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

The Galaxy S22 was also spotted on Geekbench on December 10 with SM-908U model number. According to previous reports, a tipster has suggested that the company could revive the now-defunct Note series with the most premium version of the Galaxy S22 series which could launch as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note in February 2022.

Previous reports have tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or an Exynos chipset designed by the company, depending on markets. The smartphone is tipped to come in 12GB + 128GB and 16GB + 512GB storage variants. As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the handset's development or reveal details of its specifications.

