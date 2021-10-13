Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's updated official-looking renders have been by a tipster. The new renders show a fairly similar design language to the previous renders shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). The only difference the new renders show is an updated design for the camera module, which is still placed at the top left corner of the back panel. The upcoming non-foldable Samsung flagship will be a part of the Galaxy S22 series comprising of the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The new and updated renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were shared by tipster Parvez Khan (aka Technizo Concept), in collaboration with LetsGoDigital. The report mentions that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will not get a P-shaped camera module, as seen in the renders shared by Hemmerstoffer last month. Instead, the renders show that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras will be placed at the same position but will be housed in two separate camera islands.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's new renders also show a Burgundy Red colour option. Tipster Ice Universe tweeted earlier this week that the upcoming Galaxy smartphone will see a return of the Burgundy Red colour option. Even the S Pen shown in the renders incorporates the new colour option for the soon-to-be-launched non-foldable flagship smartphone from Samsung. The publication notes that this Burgundy Red colour option is the same as the one found on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 smartphones. In addition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be offered in Black and White colour options.

The publication also mentions that the unique P shape for the camera module was derived from the dummy models that Samsung provided to case manufacturers to test new covers for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Furthermore, the report also mentions that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. The latter two sensors are reportedly said to be different from the 10-megapixel sensors on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The publication also mentions that all four lenses will come equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

In its report, the publication says that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.