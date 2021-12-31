Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders have been spotted on Twitter, ahead of the official launch of the company's upcoming flagship smartphone. Samsung has not yet announced any details of the Galaxy S22 series, which includes the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latest renders suggest that the upcoming smartphone will feature an S Pen slot, bringing it closer to the company's Galaxy Note series. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Alongside, another bunch of renders of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra have been shared, showcasing all the colour options.

According to new renders shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature S Pen support like its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The design of the S Pen in the new renders, however, suggests that it will be housed inside the smartphone, just like the company's Galaxy Note series. Readers might recall that while Samsung has added S Pen support for its recent smartphones including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the first S Series smartphone with S Pen storage.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to launch in Green, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Pink Gold colour options, according to a report by 91Mobiles that shares leaked renders of the phone. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly launch in Burgundy Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options, all of which are also seen in leaked renders. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are tipped to sport metal chassis, according to renders shared in the report.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is shown to come with a centre-aligned hole-punch for the selfie camera, while the back sports a triple camera setup. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, shows the included S Pen sporting similar colours as the smartphone, suggesting that it could be housed inside the smartphone. The company's upcoming high-end smartphone is also shown to feature a quad rear camera setup in the renders.

According to previous reports, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is tipped to come in 12GB + 128GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to feature a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, according to previous reports. As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the handset's development or reveal details of its specifications.

