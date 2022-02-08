Technology News
loading
  Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India Instead of Exynos Chipset

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India Instead of Exynos Chipset

Samsung Galaxy S22 could feature the latest flagship Snapdragon SoC in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2022 17:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India Instead of Exynos Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is set to announce new devices at its gala

Highlights
  • Samsung previously teased the launch of a flagship S-series smartphone
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is based on a 4nm process technology
  • Samsung recently launched its in-house 4nm Exynos 2200 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series will launch in India with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC instead of an Exynos chipset, according to a tipster. The South Korean company has been launching its flagship S-series smartphones in India with its in-house Exynos processors. The information comes a day before Samsung announces new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 9. Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 smartphone series alongside Galaxy Tab S8 series during the event. The smartphones are said to feature either Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs under the hood, based on the region.

According to a report by Pricebaba citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to comprise of three smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung had previously teased details of its upcoming flagship S-series smartphone, but the company is yet to reveal specifications of the Galaxy S22 series, including the chipset that will feature on the new handsets in India.

A previous tip had also mentioned that Samsung plans to offer its Galaxy S22 series with either Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or Exynos 2200 SoC in different regions.

Announced in December, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on a 4nm process technology and ARMv9 design. The latest chipset from Qualcomm is claimed to offer 20 percent faster performance and 30 percent more power efficiency over its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It also features an updated Adreno GPU that offers 30 percent improvement in graphics rendering alongside 25 percent better power efficiency over the previous generation, according to Qualcomm.

Furthermore, another report from SamMobile suggests that Samsung could revise its Android update policy for specific smartphones and provide four years of Android operating system (OS) updates and five years of security updates for its devices. The South Korean company is tipped to announce the extended software support for Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series smartphones, along with Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Tab S8 at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9.

Samsung last changed its updates policy at its Galaxy Unpacked event in 2020 and promised to provide three Android OS updates and four years of security updates for Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Z Fold series, Galaxy Z Flip, and select Galaxy A-series smartphones. If the company does offer four years of OS updates to its recent flagship devices, it will end up beating Google, which has committed to providing three Android OS updates and five years of security updates for its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Snapdragon 8 Gan 1 SoC, Android Updates, Android 12
David Delima
David Delima
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India Instead of Exynos Chipset
  Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India Instead of Exynos Chipset
