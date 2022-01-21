Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to launch next month, as the South Korean tech giant gears up to launch its 2022 flagship smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to be launched at the company's upcoming event. Samsung has now started teasing the launch of these devices at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place in February. The smartphones are expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chips under the hood, in different regions.

In a blog post on Thursday, Samsung President and Head of MX Business TM Roh teased the launch of the company's upcoming Galaxy S22 series. “The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” said Roh, calling this year's smartphones the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S-series offering the company has created so far. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature an inbuilt S Pen and replace the company's Note lineup. The blog post also confirms a Galaxy Unpacked event in February.

Samsung has also released a video teaser for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which does not reveal too much about the smartphones expected to launch next month. Here's the video:

Roh also teased some of the capabilities of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, including brighter night photography and faster performance. The upcoming Galaxy S22 series smartphone will also be more sustainable, according to the post. While Samsung did not reveal an official date for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, tipster Ice Universe states that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 8, with a launch date of February 9 for China. This aligns with a previous report that also suggested a February 8 date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, tipster Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) has shared a list of regions and the chipsets that could feature on the smartphones. According to the tipster, the new Galaxy S22 series could feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and North and South America. Meanwhile, the smartphones are tipped to launch with the new Exynos 2200 SoC in Europe, while West Asia, Africa and Middle East Asia may have the option to pick between either chipset, according to the tipster.