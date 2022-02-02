Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to launch next week, bringing the company's latest flagship phones to the market. The Galaxy S22 series includes Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Previous leaks and reports have given enthusiasts a fair idea of what to expect from Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Official looking images of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have now been leaked online along with detailed specifications, ahead of the launch of the smartphone on February 9.

Images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra were leaked by noted tipster Evan Blass, and shared by GSMArena. The images appear to be taken from the official Samsung Italy website and include images of the smartphones as well as their dimensions and screen sizes. The leaked images also show the display specifications of all three handsets, along with the chipset, camera, and charging specifications.

Dimensions of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones

Photo Credit: Evan Blass via GSMArena

According to the leaked images, Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be powered by the 4nm Exynos 2200 SoC under the hood, along with the company's Xclipse GPU based on AMD RDNA 2 architecture. The Galaxy S22 series is also tipped to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in specific regions. Samsung Galaxy S22 will support 25W charging, while Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer 45W charging, according to the leaked images, which suggest that none of the phones will ship with an included charger.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a 6.1-inch display, while Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature 6.6-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively, according to the leaked images. All three Galaxy S22 handsets will offer Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Galaxy S22 Ultra's display will reportedly offer a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, while Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ offer a lower peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Camera specifications for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones

Photo Credit: Evan Blass via GSMArena

On the camera front, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 30x Space Zoom. Meanwhile, the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra model will be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel periscope camera with 100x Space Zoom. Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 40-megapixel selfie camera, while Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will come with 10-megapixel selfie cameras.

Ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, pricing details of the smartphones in the US have also been leaked. According to tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,800), Galaxy S22+ will be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,800), and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,800) in the US.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has also been listed for pre-order on retail websites in France, as spotted by GSMArena, ahead of the launch of the tablet. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sports a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage and an 11,200mAh battery, and is priced at EUR 969 (roughly Rs. 81,800) for the base RAM and storage variant. Samsung is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy S22 series alongside Galaxy Tab S8 at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 9.

