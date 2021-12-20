Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been tipped to feature a P-shaped camera module. It is said to retain the 108-megapixel primary camera from its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer an improved camera performance. Reportedly, a few lines of code in the Samsung camera app have been located that hint at the Galaxy S22 Ultra receiving a 'Digital Enhancer' feature. In addition, this handset is believed to pack a 40-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The report by South Korean publication Itmaterial mentions that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will use its 108-megapixel primary sensor to offer a microlens-like functionality. This feature is said to be activated when using the dedicated 108-megapixel shooting mode. The report states that the 'Digital Enhancer' feature could be exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra at launch. However, it is expected to be made available to other handsets with a 108-megapixel camera like the Galaxy Note S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications (expected)

[Past reports] have suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will launch with the Snapdragon 898 SoC in the Indian market. The global variant has been tipped to pack an Exynos 2200 chipset. The handset is claimed to be accompanied by the S Pen. The S Pen used to come with the now-discontinued Galaxy Note devices. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to launch as the Galaxy S22 Note and revive this series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to have a P-shaped rear camera module after an image of its glass cover leaked recently. The glass cover has five cutouts. However, Ice Universe, a known tipster, claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a quad camera setup at the back. It is tipped to pack a 108-megapixel primary camera paired with a 12-megapixel sensor and two 10-megapixel sensors.

This smartphone is believed to launch with 12GB + 128GB and 16GB + 512GB storage variants. It is expected to offer Black, Dark Red, and White colour options.