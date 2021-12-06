Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year on February 8

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 December 2021 16:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year on February 8

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Technizo Concept

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to feature a dedicated space for the S Pen

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have a 40-megapixel front shooter
  • This smartphone is rumoured to support up to 65W fast charging

Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship series of smartphones — the Galaxy S22 lineup — early next year. These smartphones have been a part of the rumour mill for months now. The most premium handset from the series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is now believed to be launching next year in February. Other rumoured Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones include the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+. Samsung is yet to officially reveal any detail about these smartphones.

Known tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be launching next year on February 8. The latest tip falls in line with a previous leak which suggested a February 8 release date for the Galaxy S22 series as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The tipster said that the handset will have to face competition from at least five other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered flagship phones if it is released on the rumoured date. According to a listing spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website, it could feature a 5,000mAh battery. The premium Samsung phone has been previously reported to support up to 65W fast charging.

According to past leaks, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display. Its selfie camera is expected to feature a 40-megapixel sensor. Recently leaked live images of the phone depict that the smartphone may sport a curved display. The image also suggests that it could feature a dedicated space for an S Pen. Another tipster on Twitter, 8090 Digital Beauty (translated), shared images of rear camera protective guards believed to be for the Galaxy S22 series. The purported guard for the Galaxy S22 Ultra showcases five cutouts for the camera module. It is not yet confirmed if the smartphone will feature five sensors. However, the primary sensor is rumoured to be 108 megapixels.

 

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung S22 Ultra, Samsung S22 Ultra Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year on February 8
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  3. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  4. Moto G51 5G Set to Launch in India on December 10
  5. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year on February 8
  2. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India
  4. Croatian Supermarket Chain Konzum Adds Nine Cryptocurrencies Including BTC as Payment Options
  5. Honor X30 Launch Date Set for December 16, May Debut With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  6. Audible Launches Over 100 Audiobook Titles, Free for Indian Users With Alexa
  7. iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 27,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
  8. Jio Revises Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Prepaid Plans, Now Start at Rs. 601
  9. Stanford University Launches First Class Taught Entirely in Virtual Reality
  10. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com