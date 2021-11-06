Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online, Improved Camera Experience Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be more like the Galaxy Note series and not like the Galaxy S lineup.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 November 2021 16:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online, Improved Camera Experience Tipped

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech.com

This could be our first look of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to have a hole-punch display design
  • The new Samsung flagship may come with a quad rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to have an enhanced 108MP mode

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on images have leaked online. The live images suggest that the new Samsung flagship could include S Pen support. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also appears to have curved display — similar to the top-end Galaxy Note models. A tipster on Twitter has suggested that the display of the unannounced Galaxy S22 Ultra will be flatter than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but aligning with the curved screen of the Galaxy Note 10+. The smartphone is also tipped to have an improved camera experience.

FrontPageTech.com has leaked the live images that appear to showcase the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The images suggest that Samsung could incline more towards its Galaxy Note series — over the Galaxy S models — for developing the new Galaxy S-series flagship.

As per the leaked images, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to have a hole-punch display with curved edges. A recent report, however, suggested that the new phone would come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

The images also suggest that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could include a dedicated space for an S Pen. This corroborates a previous report based on early renders that also suggested Galaxy Note-like S Pen integration on the new flagship.

samsung galaxy s22 ultra s pen image leak frontpagetech Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked image suggests a slot for the S Pen
Photo Credit: FrontPageTech.com

 

In addition to the S Pen slot, the Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to have a USB Type-C port, a SIM card slot, and a loudspeaker grille on the bottom side.

On the back, the Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to have a quad rear camera setup, along with an LED flash module. FrontPageTech.com also reports that the camera setup will include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and another 10-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped lens with 10x telephoto coverage.

The fresh images also hint at a matte finish design for the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It could just be limited to prototypes, though, and may not be a part of the retail units.

Alongside the leaked renders, a tipster who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come preloaded with the enhanced 108MP mode to capture better results. The source also suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a curvature on its display that would be similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10+. It would, however, be less curved and flatter than one featured on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is speculated to be launched in February next year. It is advised to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt as Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the leaks and Samsung hasn't made any official announcements yet.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
