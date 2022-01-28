Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Prices Leak, Said to Have Similar Launch Prices as Galaxy S21 Models

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Prices Leak, Said to Have Similar Launch Prices as Galaxy S21 Models

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price also leaked. The tablet is said to be available for purchase in the US starting at $649 (roughly Rs. 48,600).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 January 2022 13:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Prices Leak, Said to Have Similar Launch Prices as Galaxy S21 Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched with a price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 59,800) in the US

Highlights
  • Samsung is said to announce Galaxy S22 phones at a Galaxy Unpacked event
  • The company is also likely to announce a new tablet lineup in the event
  • Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to go live during a Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9 alongside the brand's flagship tablets. Ahead of the official debut of the devices, a fresh leak has tipped the US pricing details of the flagship smartphones and tablets. The news comes a few days after the South Korean company started taking pre-orders for the upcoming devices. The smartphone series is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model alongside Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is expected to comprise Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Leaked pricing details suggest that Samsung could offer the new Galaxy S22 phones at the same prices as its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price (expected)

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) has leaked the alleged prices of Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones in the US via a Twitter post. According to the leak, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will cost $799 (roughly Rs. 59,800) and Galaxy S22+ will cost $999 (roughly Rs. 74,800). The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come with a price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,800) in the US.

All three models are tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, presumably in the base variants. However, colour options of the handsets are unknown at this moment.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched in 2021 with a price tag of $799 in the US. Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra were introduced at a starting price of $999 and $1,199, respectively. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series price (expected)

According to the tipster, the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 models will start at $649 (roughly Rs. 48,600), whereas the top-end model in the series is expected to be available for purchase at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,400). Like the Galaxy S22 phones, the Galaxy Tab S8 models could ​come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the development of Galaxy Tab S8 series. As mentioned, the upcoming tablet series is expected to include Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Price, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra price, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung, Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Toyota Heading to Moon With Cruiser, Robotic Arms; Aims to Facilitate Lunar Inhabitation by 2040

