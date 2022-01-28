Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to go live during a Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9 alongside the brand's flagship tablets. Ahead of the official debut of the devices, a fresh leak has tipped the US pricing details of the flagship smartphones and tablets. The news comes a few days after the South Korean company started taking pre-orders for the upcoming devices. The smartphone series is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model alongside Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is expected to comprise Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Leaked pricing details suggest that Samsung could offer the new Galaxy S22 phones at the same prices as its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price (expected)

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) has leaked the alleged prices of Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones in the US via a Twitter post. According to the leak, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will cost $799 (roughly Rs. 59,800) and Galaxy S22+ will cost $999 (roughly Rs. 74,800). The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come with a price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,800) in the US.

All three models are tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, presumably in the base variants. However, colour options of the handsets are unknown at this moment.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched in 2021 with a price tag of $799 in the US. Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra were introduced at a starting price of $999 and $1,199, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series price (expected)

According to the tipster, the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 models will start at $649 (roughly Rs. 48,600), whereas the top-end model in the series is expected to be available for purchase at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,400). Like the Galaxy S22 phones, the Galaxy Tab S8 models could ​come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the development of Galaxy Tab S8 series. As mentioned, the upcoming tablet series is expected to include Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.