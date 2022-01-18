Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Renders, Specifications Tipped; Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy Tab S8 Series said to launch together.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 January 2022 15:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Renders, Specifications Tipped; Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (pictured) is said to have a similar design as Samsung Galaxy S21+

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ said to sport a flat display
  • Galaxy S22 series said to get Exynos 2200 SoC in Europe, UK
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is tipped to launch sometime next month. Now a tipster suggests that upcoming flagship smartphones from Samsung will launch alongside the brand's flagship tablets. Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to have three models - vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. A report shares some official-looking renders of Samsung Galaxy S22+ along with its key specifications like battery, camera, and display specifications. Additionally, another report shares some key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

As per renowned tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series will launch together. Apart from this, the tipster did not divulge any information regarding the launch of the two flagship series from Samsung.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared a few official-looking renders of Samsung Galaxy S22+. In addition, Agarwal has also shared some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per the renders, Galaxy S22+ will have a flat display with a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout and thin bezels on all sides.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ renders show that the power button as well as the volume buttons are housed on the right spine with the SIM tray on the left. At the back, the smartphone has a similar design to its predecessor – Samsung Galaxy S21+ – with its triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular module in the top left corner.

Talking about the specifications, Agarwal mentions Samsung Galaxy S22+ will launch with the Exynos 2200 SoC in the UK. Another report mentions that the entire Galaxy S22 series will launch with Exynos 2200 SoC in Europe. The 50-megapixel wide-angle camera on vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ is said to feature an Adaptive Pixel technology that uses two modes to capture photos - 108-megapixel (remosiac mode) and 12-megapixel (nonabinning). The report mentions that the images will be captured in 12-bit.

Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy S22+ display is said to feature 1,750 nits of peak brightness and an adaptive refresh rate. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, as per the report. The vanilla Galaxy S22 is said to weigh 167 grams, Galaxy S22+ said to weigh 195 grams, and Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to weigh 228 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications (expected)

A report by WinFuture (in German) suggests key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is said to sport an 11-inch (2,560x1,500 pixels) LTPS TFT display. Galaxy Tab S8+ will reportedly get a 12.7-inch (2,800x1,752 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to sport a 14.6-inch (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a notch.

Apart from the display specifications, all other specifications of Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are said to be similar. Under the hood, vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Both are said to feature a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. Both will reportedly get a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is said to pack an 8,000-mAh battery, while Galaxy Tab S8+ is said to pack a 10,900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to get dual 12-megapixel selfie sensors. At the back, it is also said to get a 13-megapixel primary and 6-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. All Galaxy Tab S8 models will reportedly get S Pen support, under-display fingerprint sensors, 5G connectivity, and Dolby Atmos quad speaker setup.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications, Galaxy
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Renders, Specifications Tipped; Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications Surface Online
