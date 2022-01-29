Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Come With 45W Charging Speed: Report

There have been multiple reports about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup's charging speeds since last year, with some saying the Galaxy S22 phones will stick to 25W charging, while others claimed the lineup will mark the return of 45W speed to the Galaxy S flagships.

According to Nashville Chatter, 3C even certified Galaxy S22 (SM-S9010), Galaxy S22+ (SM-S9060), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S9080) with 25W charging, but Denmark's DEMKO has certified the Plus and Ultra models with 45W charging.

This suggests the Galaxy S22+ (SM/S906E/DS, SM-906E, SM-S9060) and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908E/DS, SM-908E, SM-S9080, SC-52C, SCG14) will have different charging speeds in different regions, but the vanilla model (SM-S901E/DS, SM-901E, SM-S9010, SC-51C, SCG13) will go only up to 25W no matter where you buy it from.

The Danish certifying authority didn't reveal the batteries of these smartphones. However, a recent leak revealed Galaxy S22 will pack a 3,700 mAh battery while Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will ship with 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh cells, respectively.

The leak also revealed the rest of the specs of the Galaxy S22 trio along with pricing and availability.

As per Nashville Chatter, Samsung is yet to divulge anything about the Galaxy S22 series, but the company will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9 where it's expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S8 series.