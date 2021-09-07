Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Get Snapdragon 898 SoC in India, Other Regions

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is reportedly confirmed to also get Exynos 2200 SoC in some markets.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 September 2021 18:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Get Snapdragon 898 SoC in India, Other Regions

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ came with Exynos 2100 in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series may get Snapdragon 898 in many regions
  • Both chipsets are yet to be unveiled
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series may get 65W fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is touted to be the next non-foldable flagship series from the South Korean tech giant. Fresh reports suggest that the upcoming smartphones are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset in some markets and Exynos chipset in the rest. Indian user will reportedly get Snapdragon 898 on their Galaxy S22 handsets. Earlier reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may come with 65W fast charging support, and the rumoured Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to get an updated 108-megapixel sensor.

Tipster Tron (@FrontTron) — citing Clien — has tweeted that Samsung has confirmed that some markets will be getting the Snapdragon 898 SoC while other markets are confirmed to get the Exynos 2200 SoC in the Galaxy S22 series. The report suggests that Europe, South America, and some other unspecified regions are sure to get the Exynos processor. On the other hand, the US-bound devices will get the Snapdragon chipset but the report suggests that Verizon is negotiating with Samsung to equip the Galaxy S22 series with the Exynos 2200 SoC.

The report also mentions that some markets are "highly likely" to get the Snapdragon 898 SoC. These include markets like India, South East Asia, South Korea, and Hong Kong. However, the latter two markets are negotiating with Samsung to equip the Galaxy S22 with the Exynos 2200 SoC.

It should be noted that the final decision regarding the chipset for each market has not been made yet. The report also mentions that Samsung's chip designer System LSI is under pressure to reduce the cost for the Exynos 2200 SoC. Samsung's IT and Mobile Communications Division (IM) is apparently in talks with Qualcomm and the chipset manufacturer has allegedly agreed to reduce the unit price of the upcoming Snapdragon 898 SoC.

SamMobile reports that it is likely that the Exynos 2200 SoC may outperform Snapdragon 898 SoC as the former may come equipped with a superior AMD Radeon graphics chip compared to the one equipped by Qualcomm. Both the chipsets are yet to be unveiled so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

A previous report mentions that Samsung is testing 65W fast charging for Rainbow RGB, where R, G, and B refer to the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Another report from last week mentions the batteries capacities for two Samsung smartphones. The EB-BS906ABY battery has a rated capacity 4,370mAh and is speculated to be packed in the Galaxy S22+. The EB-BS908ABY battery has a rated capacity of 4,855mAh and could be seen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
TikTok Beats YouTube in Average Watch Time Per User for Apps in US, UK: App Annie

