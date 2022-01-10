Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to go on sale starting February 24.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 January 2022 18:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: YouTube/ @xeetechcare

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S Pen tipped to offer a significant reduction in latency time

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S Pen tipped to get a major upgrade
  • New lineup is expected to include three smartphones
  • Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been a part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The South Korean tech major was earlier speculated to introduce the series during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES) that wrapped up last week. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup is expected to include the vanilla Galaxy S22 variant, alongside Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. Now, a new leak suggests that the much-awaited flagship series will be launched on February 8 during a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Separately, Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen is tipped to get a major upgrade.

As per a report by Korean publication DDaily, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event virtually on February 8 and will unveil the Galaxy S22 series during the event. The pre-registration for the purchase of the Galaxy S22 models is said to start on February 9. The shipping of pre-ordered units will reportedly begin from February 21, while the Galaxy S22 series handsets are said to go on regular sale starting February 24.

Separately, a known tipster, Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) shared some supposed specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra on Twitter. According to the tipster, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen will have an input response time of 2.8ms. As per the leak, it is a significant reduction and almost 3x lower latency from the 9ms latency on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm any details of the Galaxy S22 series, but the pricing, design, and specifications of the upcoming phones have been tipped multiple times in the past few months. The regular Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to come with a price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 60,300). The upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphones are expected to sport the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, with an Exynos variant for some markets.

Recently, the handsets were leaked in a video showing off the design. Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are tipped to carry triple rear camera units with camera modules arranged in the top left side of their backs. Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to be the most premium handset in the upcoming series, is expected to sport a quad rear camera unit. As per recent leaks, the camera modules of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra will have 'Super Clear Lens'.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching
GTA Maker Take-Two Buys Zynga of FarmVille Fame in $12.7 Billion Deal

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  4. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch, Sale, and Pre-Order Dates Have Been Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
  2. Jio Users Can Now Set Standing Instructions for Prepaid Recharge via UPI Auto-Debit
  3. PayPal Confirms It's Working on Its Own Stablecoin After Developer Finds Code in iOS App: Report
  4. GTA Maker Take-Two Buys Zynga of FarmVille Fame in $12.7 Billion Deal
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event
  6. WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching
  7. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo A16K Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Crypto Crackdown Picks Pace in Kosovo, Cops Confiscate Over 300 Mining Machines Amid Power Crisis
  10. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com