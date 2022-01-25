Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked, Tipped to Launch on February 8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is largely expected to be launched at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 January 2022 14:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked, Tipped to Launch on February 8

Photo Credit: Twitter/ JY

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is available for pre-order in the US

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 US price tipped at two places
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 European prices have already been leaked
  • The series is likely to come with three smartphone models

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in US have been leaked. The lineup is tipped to comprise the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets. The news comes a few days after the South Korean company started allowing customers in the US to pre-order the next Samsung flagship smartphone and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8. Recently, the European prices of the three smartphones also appeared online. Reports have suggested that the company may hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9 to unveil the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price (expected)

The prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones have been shared in two different instances. The first one comes from a tipster who goes by username @TechInsiderBlog, who tweeted that the Galaxy S22 will be priced starting at $899 (roughly Rs. 67,100), the Galaxy S22+ starting price will be $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,100), and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for purchase at a starting price of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 97,000).

The second source of the Galaxy S22 series US price leak is an image posted on Imgur, an image sharing and hosting service, wherein a Google form of a survey shows the same prices as the ones leaked by @TechInsiderBlog. This comes a day after Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de tipped the European prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. According to Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S22 price will start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 71,700), Samsung Galaxy S22+ is tipped to start at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 88,600), and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be available at a starting price of EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,05,500).

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch (expected)

Apart from the prices, the image shared on Imgur also tips that the phone will be launched in the US on February 8. However, there is no mention of the time of the launch event. Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) reports that the Galaxy Unpacked event to launch the Galaxy S22 series will take place on February 9. A report further suggested that the event will start at 15:00 UTC (8:30pm IST) on February 9, which will be 10am New York Time on February 9.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Price, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mission: Impossible 7, 8 Release Dates Delayed to July 2023, June 2024
Tata Sky Binge+ Users Reportedly Getting Netflix Access via OTA Update

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked, Tipped to Launch on February 8
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  3. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  5. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped, Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  6. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch Launch, Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Daler Mehndi to Become First Indian Singer to Perform in Metaverse: All You Need to Know
  2. Tata Sky Binge+ Users Reportedly Getting Netflix Access via OTA Update
  3. Crypto Fraud Worth Rs. 4 Crore Traced to Hamas Wallets by Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked, Tipped to Launch on February 8
  5. Mission: Impossible 7, 8 Release Dates Delayed to July 2023, June 2024
  6. Mimas, a Tiny Moon Orbiting Saturn, Could Be Hiding an Ocean Beneath Its Frozen Surface
  7. Vivo Y75 5G Design, Triple Rear Cameras, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Google Camera, Lens Issue of Misreading QR Codes Fixed via Update: Report
  9. Google Docs Now Allows Users to Create, Import Text Watermarks
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Reaches Its New Home, the Lagrange Point
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.