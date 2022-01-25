Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in US have been leaked. The lineup is tipped to comprise the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets. The news comes a few days after the South Korean company started allowing customers in the US to pre-order the next Samsung flagship smartphone and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8. Recently, the European prices of the three smartphones also appeared online. Reports have suggested that the company may hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9 to unveil the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price (expected)

The prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones have been shared in two different instances. The first one comes from a tipster who goes by username @TechInsiderBlog, who tweeted that the Galaxy S22 will be priced starting at $899 (roughly Rs. 67,100), the Galaxy S22+ starting price will be $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,100), and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for purchase at a starting price of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 97,000).

The second source of the Galaxy S22 series US price leak is an image posted on Imgur, an image sharing and hosting service, wherein a Google form of a survey shows the same prices as the ones leaked by @TechInsiderBlog. This comes a day after Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de tipped the European prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. According to Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S22 price will start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 71,700), Samsung Galaxy S22+ is tipped to start at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 88,600), and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be available at a starting price of EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,05,500).

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch (expected)

Apart from the prices, the image shared on Imgur also tips that the phone will be launched in the US on February 8. However, there is no mention of the time of the launch event. Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) reports that the Galaxy Unpacked event to launch the Galaxy S22 series will take place on February 9. A report further suggested that the event will start at 15:00 UTC (8:30pm IST) on February 9, which will be 10am New York Time on February 9.