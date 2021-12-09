Samsung Galaxy S22 price has been tipped online, and the upcoming flagship smartphone from South Korean tech giant will reportedly bear the same price tag as its predecessor, the Galaxy S21. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 with the Snapdragon 888 chipset in the US in January this year, and the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 smartphone series in February 2022. Samsung is also tipped to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in January, in time for CES.

While the company is yet to officially reveal any details of the smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to come with a price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 60,300), according to a report by SamMobile. While Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphones are expected to sport the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, the price of the vanilla Galaxy S22 model may cost the same as its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S21.

Just like the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is yet to reveal pricing details of the Galaxy S21 FE, which is expected to launch in January. Readers might recall that the Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September 2020 with the Snapdragon 865 chipset in the US. It was priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 52,800) but there is no word on whether the Galaxy S21 FE will be aggressively priced like its predecessor.

Samsung could equip the Galaxy S22 series with either the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with an Exynos variant for the US, according to reports. Samsung Galaxy S22 could feature a 6.06-inch full-HD+ display, smaller than Samsung Galaxy S22+, which is tipped to launch with a 6.55-inch display. Previous reports suggest the Galaxy S22 could bear the model number SM-S901U and could offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with Bluetooth and NFC support.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are tipped to feature triple rear cameras, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, according to specifications shared by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce). The phones could come with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. They could also feature a 10-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, according to the report.