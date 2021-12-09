Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Tipped, May Come With Similar Price Tag as Galaxy S21

Samsung is yet to announce the Galaxy S21 FE, which is tipped to launch in January.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2021 11:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ (pictured) were launched in January this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is tipped to launch in February 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched with a price tag of $799 in the US
  • Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 price has been tipped online, and the upcoming flagship smartphone from South Korean tech giant will reportedly bear the same price tag as its predecessor, the Galaxy S21. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 with the Snapdragon 888 chipset in the US in January this year, and the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 smartphone series in February 2022. Samsung is also tipped to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in January, in time for CES.

While the company is yet to officially reveal any details of the smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to come with a price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 60,300), according to a report by SamMobile. While Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphones are expected to sport the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, the price of the vanilla Galaxy S22 model may cost the same as its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S21.

Just like the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is yet to reveal pricing details of the Galaxy S21 FE, which is expected to launch in January. Readers might recall that the Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September 2020 with the Snapdragon 865 chipset in the US. It was priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 52,800) but there is no word on whether the Galaxy S21 FE will be aggressively priced like its predecessor.

Samsung could equip the Galaxy S22 series with either the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with an Exynos variant for the US, according to reports. Samsung Galaxy S22 could feature a 6.06-inch full-HD+ display, smaller than Samsung Galaxy S22+, which is tipped to launch with a 6.55-inch display. Previous reports suggest the Galaxy S22 could bear the model number SM-S901U and could offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with Bluetooth and NFC support.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are tipped to feature triple rear cameras, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, according to specifications shared by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce). The phones could come with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. They could also feature a 10-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, according to the report.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22, Samsung, Galaxy S22 Price, Galaxy S22 Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
